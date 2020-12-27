CALENDAR ITEMS FOR THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Editor’s note: Many events have been canceled or postponed due to concern about the coronavirus.

Friday and Saturday

Holiday Closing

RUSSELLVILLE — The Hughes Community Center, 1000 E. Parkway Drive, will be closed Friday and Saturday for observance of the New Year’s holiday. For more information, call the center at (479) 968-1272.

Ongoing

Neighbor’s Table

RUSSELLVILLE — Neighbor’s Table offers a free meal every Saturday at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave. The meal is takeout only and can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call (479) 968-3622.

Senior Bingo Days

FAIRFIELD BAY — Senior Bingo Days take place from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at the Chamber/Visitor Center, 385 Dave Creek Parkway (the Lions Club building). Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Arkansas Department of Health guidelines are followed. There is limited seating, and reservations are required. To reserve a spot, call Nancy McGowen at (501) 269-4567.

VFW Bingo

FAIRFIELD BAY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4513 Bingo Nights take place at 6:30 every Monday and Saturday. Centers for Disease Control and Protection guidelines are strictly enforced.

Arkansas Governor’s School Applications

RUSSELLVILLE — Applications are being taken for the 42nd Arkansas Governor’s School, set for July 5-31 and hosted by Arkansas Tech University. Eligible students need to inquire about the nomination process with their school counselor. AGS serves approximately 400 selected students from around the state during the summer before their senior year in high school. Information and instructions for applying are available at www.atu.edu/ags, and the deadline to apply is Jan. 20. For more information, email ags@atu.edu or call (479) 968-0391.

Cleburne County Cares Food Pantry

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Cares Food Pantry, 2016 Arkansas 25 Bypass, is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Those who need food are asked to call ahead at (501) 362-8486 so the pantry can have the food ready for pickup.

Fairfield Bay Rotary Meetings

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Rotary meets at noon every Wednesday, with lunch at 11:30 a.m., in the Fireside Room at the Little Red Restaurant at Indian Hills, 337 Snead Drive. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Arkansas Department of Health guidelines will be followed.

Upcoming

The Art of John Lasater Virtual Opening

RUSSELLVILLE — The River Valley Arts Center’s 2021 Main Gallery Virtual Gallery Opening is set for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 9, featuring The Art of John Lasater exhibit. The event will be presented live on the River Valley Arts Center Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Rivervalleyartscenter.

Time Out for Tech 2021

RUSSELLVILLE — Arkansas Tech University will offer a pandemic-altered version of its annual preview event for high school seniors, Time Out for Tech 2021, on Feb. 11-13. Sessions for students interested in the College of Arts and Humanities, the College of eTech or are undecided on their majors will visit ATU on Feb. 11. For the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences, as well as the College of Natural and Health Sciences, the date is Feb. 12, and for the College of Education and the College of Business, the date is Feb. 13. The daily in-person programs will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., followed by an optional campus tour. Advance registration for Time Out for Tech is required at bit.ly/ATUTOFT2021.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, River Valley & Ozark Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax to (501) 378-3500; or email to rvonews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday.