Little Rock police work 4 homicides in 24-hour span

Four homicides had been reported in Little Rock within the 24 hours leading up to Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were investigating a Sunday afternoon homicide in the 8400 block of Labette Drive, about 2 miles southeast of the Interstate 430/Interstate 630 interchange. Mark Edwards, Little Rock police spokesman, cautioned people around 2 p.m. Sunday to avoid the area.

The incident, which involved a vehicle, was reported at 1:11 p.m. Sunday at 8425 Labette Drive, according to the Little Rock dispatch log. Police as of Sunday afternoon could not confirm how many people were in the vehicle or any further details, Edwards said.

In a separate incident, police arrested a man Saturday afternoon after his wife was murdered, according to a press release.

Just before 4 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call in the 2700 block of Longcoy Street, less than a mile south of Labette Drive. The officers were directed to the front door of the house by Quincy Harris, and they found Kimeisha Harris dead on the living room floor, according to the press release.

After interviews and analysis, Quincy Harris was arrested on charges of first-degree murder.

Throughout Saturday night and Sunday morning, police responded to two other separate homicides. One was located at 10921 Mara Lynn Road, about a mile north-northwest of the I-430/I-630 interchange, and another at 6901 Geyer Springs Road, about a half-mile north of Interstate 30.

In the Mara Lynn Road incident, police found Brandon Simpson, 36, of Little Rock dead inside the home after responding to a call of shots fired at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers also discovered a white female hiding in the shower, according to a press release.

No further information on the homicides had been released as of Sunday afternoon.

“We sympathize with the families out there and are going to work diligently to figure out who did these homicides and make the arrests,” Edwards said.