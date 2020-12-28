LR police probe 4 homicides reported over the weekend

Four homicides were reported in Little Rock within 24 hours over the weekend, according to police.

Little Rock police arrested a man Saturday afternoon in the killing of his wife, according to a news release.

Just before 4 p.m., officers responded to a call to 2723 Longcoy St. They were directed to the front door of the house by Quincy Harris and found Kimeisha Harris dead on the living room floor from a gunshot wound. Children were present, according to the arrest report.

Homicide detectives and crime scene search unit specialists responded and began conducting an investigation, according to the news release. A gun was located inside the home.

After interviews and analysis were conducted, Quincy Harris was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons. He is also a convicted felon, according to the arrest report.

He was being held at the Pulaski County jail Sunday night.

Kimeisha Harris' body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy.

Saturday night and early Sunday morning, police responded to two other homicides: one located at 10921 Mara Lynn and another at 6901 Geyer Springs Road.

Police found Brandon Simpson, 36, of Little Rock dead inside a home on Mara Lynn Drive, having to force a door open, after responding to a call of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers also discovered a white female hiding in the shower, according to a news release.

Simpson's body was sent to the medical examiner's office for autopsy, according to the news release

On Geyer Springs Road, officers found Michael Oliver, 47, dead in an apartment. Police responded to a 6 a.m. call regarding a man who was "passed out in a pool of blood," according to a news release.

Oliver's body was taken to the state Crime Lab for autopsy.

Sunday, police responded to a car accident call just after 1 p.m. on 8400 block of Labette Drive.

They found Zachary Ester, 24, shot in the driver's seat of a car. Aid was given, but Ester was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

Homicide detectives and CSSU specialists began an investigation. The vehicle was towed for processing, and Ester's body was taken to the state Crime Lab, according to the news release.

"We sympathize with the families out there and are going to work diligently to figure out who did these homicides and make the arrests," police spokesman Mark Edwards said.