No senior-itis at UA

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas continued to add veteran players for its 2021 roster on Monday, but also tacked on a speed merchant for Thursday's Texas Bowl.

Coach Sam Pittman said on his Monday video conference that the NCAA has deemed transfer receiver Jaquayln Crawford eligible for the Razorbacks against TCU in Houston.

"We got that exciting news this past weekend," Pittman said. "He'll be able to play, and we're going to use him. He's a talent."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LqKn9WWOf04]

Crawford, a 5-10, 172-pounder from Rockdale, Texas, transferred to Arkansas in the offseason from Oklahoma, where he redshirted in 2018 and played in one game in 2019. The former four-star recruit -- who had offers from Auburn, Georgia, Notre Dame and others -- will be one of the fastest Razorbacks on the field at NRG Stadium on Thursday.

"He's explosive," safety Jalen Catalon said. "I mean, throughout the whole season and practices he's been on scout team. He's given us the best look. Any time a team had an explosive guy, he'd be the guy that would represent him."

Linebacker Bumper Pool said he's glad the first defensive unit won't have to try to tackle Crawford on the scout team anymore.

"That guy's explosive," Pool said. "He can jump 5 yards side to side before you blink. I hope he gets out there and has a great game."

The Razorbacks also added to their pool of seniors who plan to return in 2021, thanks to the extra year of eligibility being granted by the NCAA.

Receivers De'Vion Warren and T.J. Hammonds, and tight end Blake Kern revealed on Monday their plans for returning next season. Their announcements bring the number of current seniors who have committed to returning next season to six. The returning seniors do not count against the maximum of 85 scholarships allowed by the NCAA.

Linebacker Grant Morgan, and offensive linemen Myron Cunningham and Ty Clary previously had announced their intentions of putting in another year for the Razorbacks.

"We're still working on a guy or two, so we'll see how good of recruiters we are," Pittman said prior to the announcements by Kern and Hammonds.

Cunningham, a 10-game starter at left tackle, said his NFL Draft advisory response pegged him for a mid- to late-round selection for the upcoming draft, so he wanted to return to have a run at improving his stock.

"I think it just says the culture we've started to build here is a good one," Cunningham said. "The fact everyone is deciding to come back is just a positive aspect and it's showing."

Junior tailback Trelon Smith was excited to hear so many seniors are planning to return.

"Just to hear that those guys are coming back with them being seniors, that means a lot," he said. "That's a good thing. We'll have big bodies up front. We've got some guys coming who coach recruited who are going to help those guys. I'm very excited to see how the O-line looks come next year."

Pittman said the decisions by the returning seniors are gratifying to the coaching staff.

"Obviously that makes you feel good," Pittman said. "It makes you feel good because they want to come back.

"If you can bring, not your entire team, but if you can bring a lot of seniors back, I think that means something to the program. Obviously they're talented and we're excited about those guys, and we're excited to announce the other three today, and excited about the possibility of possibly getting even more back.

"We're just really happy that they think enough of the University of Arkansas and the program that they're going to come back for their sixth year, or their double-senior year, however you want to say it."

Pool was especially grateful that his linebacker running buddy Morgan decided last week that he will return.

"He texted me the day before Christmas and I was so excited, it was like my little early Christmas present," Pool said. "Grant and I are really close, and getting to have one of your closest friends come back and play with you, especially for my senior year, super exciting.

"I think we're building something special. We've been grinding in these bowl practices, grinding like we're practicing for next season. When you have this many guys coming back, that's kind of what you get to experience. Love that, and hopefully we get all the guys back, but I'm very excited about it."

The Razorbacks (3-7) will depart Fayetteville today, with a send-off ceremony from the Smith Center scheduled for shortly after 12:30 p.m. TCU (6-4 overall, 5-4 Big 12) has won five of its past six games after a 1-3 start.