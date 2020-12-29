Tagged trout worth prizes

One of the annual traditions at the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is the yearly stocking of rainbow trout to Family and Community Fishing Program locations from November through February.

Another tradition is to add special prize-winning tags to randomly selected fish in these stockings for anglers to enjoy even more.

"This is the most tags we've ever put out for the trout tagging promotion," said Maurice Jackson, Family and Community Fishing Program coordinator for Game and Fish. "There will be close to 500 tagged fish swimming in ponds throughout the state this Christmas season. Whether you've been naughty or nice, if you catch a tagged rainbow trout, you'll receive a gift from Game and Fish."

All anglers who return a pink tag also will be entered into a grand prize drawing for one of three guided trout-fishing trips courtesy of Sore Lip 'Em All Guide Service on the Little Red River. The drawings will be held live on the Game and Fish Facebook page at 10 a.m. on March 18.

"It's a great prize and a great way to expand your knowledge of trout fishing in Arkansas," Jackson said. "Each winner may bring one guest along to share the experience."

Each angler may only receive one gift and one entry into the drawing. Aside from the prizes, Game and Fish hopes all anglers take advantage of the opportunity to catch some of the thousands of trout being stocked in community ponds this holiday season.

All tags must be mailed to Game and Fish and postmarked by Feb. 27 to be eligible for the drawing. For more information or to find a trout fishing location near you, visit www.agfc.com/familyfishing or call the stocking hotline at 866-540-3474.