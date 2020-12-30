Woman shot kin, then self, police say

Investigators with the Pope County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police work Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at a home near Atkins where five people were found dead late Christmas Day. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

Police believe Jaquita Chase killed her mother and three children before taking her own life on Christmas day.

"Even though the investigation is still ongoing, at this point in the investigation, we are confident in the fact that we believe Jaquita Chase to be the perpetrator in this incident," said Sgt. Rodney McNeese, a spokesman for the Pope County sheriff's office.

McNeese confirmed that a shooting had taken place at a home on Pine Ridge Road south of Atkins, but he couldn't reveal what caliber weapon was used.

Police were called after a family member discovered the bodies around 5 p.m. Friday.

"Through evidence collected at the scene, and with confirmation by the Medical Examiner at the Arkansas State Crime Lab, it has been determined that this was a murder/suicide," the sheriff's office said in a news release on Monday.

Sheriff Shane Jones identified the victims as Patricia Patrick, 61; Jaquita Chase, 31; Abigail Heflin, 12; Levenah Countryman, 10; and Danielle Collins, 7.

Obituaries posted on the Russellville Family Funeral Home's website, russellvillefamilyfuneral.com/listings, indicated the three girls were sisters.

Jaquita Justine Chase was born Dec. 11, 1989, to Robert Patrick and Patricia Heflin Patrick, according to her obituary. She was preceded in death by her mother and three daughters, it read.

On her birthday, Chase posted a message on Facebook asking people to donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

On Sunday, Dustan Countryman, Levenah's father, posted a picture on Facebook of a necklace he and his wife had gotten their daughter. On a heart-shaped pendant were the words "I love you to the moon and back."

On Monday, Dustan Countryman thanked friends on Facebook for their kind words.

"I've received hundreds of messages," he wrote. "She and her family would be happy to know so many people care. My daughter was my world. I wish I didn't work so much that I could have been with her more. But when I didn't work it was always the park, swimming, laying around cuddled watching TV or TikTok, playing Minecraft or just goofing around. She was a fantastic soul that didn't deserve any of this. I wish it were me instead."

A scan of Arkansas circuit court cases revealed a couple of arrests for Chase, but nothing involving weapons or violence.

In 2017, Chase was arrested for shoplifting at a Walmart store in Conway. She was charged in Faulkner County Circuit Court with theft and drug possession, but the drug charges were later dropped. Chase pleaded guilty to the theft charge and was sentenced to two years probation.

In 2018, Chase was arrested after attempting to get into a car in Dover. When confronted by the vehicle's owner, Chase fled in a 2017 Dodge Journey that had been reported stolen earlier that day. A town marshal followed her, and Chase wrecked the Journey after hitting a fence and another vehicle. When taken to the Pope County jail, she signed the booking documents and fingerprint card as "Amanda Waters," the name of the person who actually did own the Dodge Journey.

Chase pleaded guilty to charges of criminal mischief, forgery and theft by receiving. She was sentenced to five years probation.

Drug use was cited in Dustan Countryman's July 24, 2018, court filing seeking custody of Levenah.

Citing Chase's failure to show up for a drug test, Pope County Circuit Judge Gordon "Mac" McCain wrote in an Oct. 4, 2018, order that Countryman was the "fit and proper parent to have custody of the minor child subject to the reasonable visitation of the defendant."

But Patricia Patrick intervened in the case, saying she had been appointed Levenah's guardian on July 12, 2018. That order, also signed by Judge McCain, gave Patrick permanent guardianship over Lavenah and her two sisters, Abigail Heflin and Danielle Collins.

"The court finds that the respondent, Jaquita Chase, failed to submit to drug tested as ordered by the court," McCain wrote when he gave guardianship to Patrick. "The court hereby deems the refused drug test positive for methamphetamine and for prescription drugs. The court finds that respondent Jaquita Chase is currently an unfit parent based upon the following: Her positive drug test for methamphetamine and prescription drugs, the fact that she does not have a residence, the fact that she does not have employment and her continued criminal activity."

McCain ultimately gave custody of Levenah to her father, but allowed Chase to visit at certain times as long as Patrick was there to supervise visitation. The court documents noted that Patrick lived on Pine Ridge Road.

Atkins, population 3,016, is probably best known for the Atkins Pickle Co., which operated for more than 50 years before closing in 2002. The town is at the foot of Carrion Crow Mountain, just south of Interstate 40 between Russellville and Morrilton.