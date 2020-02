TODAY’S state DIVISION I MEN’S GAMES

UALR vs. Appalachian State

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 16-7, 10-2 Sun Belt Conference; Appalachian State 12-10, 6-5

SERIES UALR leads 7-6

RADIO KKPT-FM, 94.1, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Markquis Nowell, 5-7, So. 17.2 3.1

G Jovan Stulic, 6-5, Fr. 5.1 1.9

G Ben Coupet Jr., 6-7, Jr. 11.7 5.1

F Kamani Johnson, 6-7, So. 9.8 6.6

F Ruot Monyyong, 6-10, Jr. 12.0 10.4

COACH Darrell Walker (26-28 in two seasons at UALR)

APPALACHIAN STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G O. Williams, 5-11, Sr. 10.4 4.3

G Justin Forrest, 6-2, Jr. 19.0 3.6

G Adrian Delph, 6-3, So. 9.9 4.6

F Isaac Johnson, 6-9, Sr. 10.8 7.4

F Hunter Seacat, 6-9, Sr. 6.2 4.8

COACH Dustin Kerns (12-10 in one season at Appalachian State)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR APP. STATE

71.1 Points for 68.7

66.5 Points against 66.4

+4.4 Rebound margin +0.5

-1.8 Turnover margin +1.1

46.5 FG pct. 42.7

33.5 3-pt pct. 30.9

70.0 FT pct. 66.0

CHALK TALK UALR won the first meeting against Appalachian State this season, 73-57, on Jan. 18 in Boone, N.C. ... UALR enters on a five-game win streak and sits alone atop the Sun Belt Conference standings at 10-2. ... Appalachian State is fresh off a 71-64 victory over Arkansas State in Jonesboro on Thursday.

UCA at Northwestern (La.) St.

WHEN 3 p.m. Central

WHERE Prather Coliseum, Natchitoches, La. RECORDS UCA 6-15, 5-5 Southland Conference; Northwestern State 8-11, 5-5

SERIES Northwestern (La.) State leads 18-6 RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET nsudemons.com/watch

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

NORTHWESTERN STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G C.J. Jones, 5-10, Jr. 3.3 1.1 G Trenton Massner, 6-2, So. 7.3 3.6 G Nikos Chougkaz, 6-9, Fr. 9.1 7.1 F Chudier Bile, 6-6, Jr. 13.5 7.4 C Larry Owens, 6-7, Jr. 4.6 3.4 COACH Mike McConathy (303-332 in 21 seasons at Northwestern State

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G DeAndre Jones, 5-11, Jr. 14.3 3.8 G Rylan Bergersen, 6-6, Jr. 15.0 4.6 G/F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, So. 12.4 6.1 F Jaxson Baker, 6-7, Fr. 6.7 3.9 C Hayden Koval, 7-0, Jr. 11.2 7.5 COACH Anthony Boone (5-7 as UCA interim coach this season)

TEAM COMPARISON

NW STATE UCA 72.6 Points for 75.0 75.1 Points against 85.2 +2.2 Rebound margin -1.1 -4.2 Turnover margin -4.0 43.1 FG pct. 41.6 33.1 3-pt pct. 32.3 73.5 FT pct. 71.0 CHALK TALK UCA snapped a three-game losing skid with a 88-68 victory over Southeastern Louisiana in Conway on Wednesday. … Northwestern State and UCA rank first and second, respectively, in the Southland Conference in offensive rebounding.

ASU vs. Coastal Carolina

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS Arkansas State 15-8, 7-5 Sun Belt Conference; Coastal Carolina 11-11, 4-7

SERIES Coastal Carolina leads 4-3

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Fr. 10.8 2.9

G Marquis Eaton, 6-2, Jr. 11.3 3.4

G Melo Eggleston, 6-8, So. 10.6 6.1

F Malik Brevard, 6-8, Sr. 5.7 6.3

F J.J. Matthews, 6-9, Jr. 8.4 4.1

COACH Mike Balado (39-48 in three seasons at ASU)

COASTAL CAROLINA

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G DeVante' Jones, 6-1, So. 16.0 5.4

G Keishawn Brewton, 6-2, Jr. 14.5 2.3

G Garrick Green, 6-6, Jr. 7.9 5.3

F Isaac Hippolyte, 6-7, So. 3.0 4.4

F Tommy Burton, 6-8, Sr. 11.5 7.2

COACH Cliff Ellis (241-175 in 13 seasons at Coastal Carolina)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU CCU

70.5 Points for 78.0

70.0 Points against 74.7

-0.5 Rebound margin +5.7

+1.4 Turnover margin -0.9

44.2 FG pct. 44.4

35.7 3-pt pct. 34.6

70.3 FT pct. 69.3

CHALK TALK ASU won the first meeting against Coastal Carolina this season, 80-75, on Jan. 18 in Conway, S.C. ... ASU is fresh off a 71-64 loss to Appalachian State in Jonesboro on Thursday. ... Coastal Carolina enters on a four-game losing streak, which included a 96-79 loss to UALR in Little Rock on Thursday.

UAPB vs. Grambling State

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS UAPB 3-16, 2-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Grambling State 9-11, 3-4

SERIES UAPB leads 13-7

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com/watch

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Marcus Wallace, 6-1, Sr. 3.2 1.1

F Dequan Morris, 6-4, Jr. 9.2 4.3

F Marquell Carter, 6-6, Sr. 9.8 5.9

F Markedric Bell, 6-7, Jr. 10.0 4.8

F Terrance Banyard, 6-8, Jr. 6.5 3.2

COACH George Ivory (135-238 in 12 seasons at UAPB)

GRAMBLING STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Ivy Smith Jr., 6-0, Sr. 14.0 8.0

F Devante Jackson, 6-9, Sr. 13.1 5.3

G Cameron Christon, 6-6, So. 9.6 4.2

G Trevell Cunningham, 6-0, Jr. 7.2 3.4

F Terreon Randolph, 6-8, Jr. 4.5 6.4

COACH Donte' Jackson (43-42 in three seasons at Grambling State)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB GSU

53.2 Points for 72.7

71.2 Points against 70.8

-3.9 Rebound margin +4.5

-4.0 Turnover margin +0.4

40.0 FG pct. 45.3

28.6 3-pt pct. 28.7

60.7 FT pct. 66.8

CHALK TALK UAPB and Grambling State each enter on four-game losing streaks. ... Grambling State ranks second in the SWAC in scoring offense (73.1 PPG) and first in both field goal percentage (45.4%) and field goal defense (42.4%).