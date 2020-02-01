UA cancels study-abroad trips to China

FAYETTEVILLE -- Three study abroad trips to China have been canceled by the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, a university spokeswoman said.

The school notified students Friday about the cancellation of a Mandarin intensive language study trip, said UA spokeswoman Amy Unruh. Students interested in two other UA faculty-led trips to China were told Tuesday that those trips had been canceled as well, Unruh said.

The three trips had been scheduled for May and this summer, Unruh said. About 60 students had signed up to take part, she said.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of State updated its advisory for China to "Do Not Travel," citing the emerging coronavirus.

Thousands of cases of the new respiratory illness have been identified in China, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday evening, test results had not yet been received for a possible case in Arkansas, according to the state Department of Health.

In an email to students, a UA official cited "the increased concern posed by the Coronavirus" when notifying them Tuesday about the cancellation of a summer seminar on international business, according to a copy of the email that Unruh provided to the Democrat-Gazette.

"While we can't predict what the situation will be in China in May, when our students would be visiting, we have carefully and deliberately looked at all considerations," Sarah L. Malloy, director of the UA Office of Study Abroad and International Exchange, wrote in the message.

The message referred to Monday's State Department warning to "Reconsider Travel" -- since changed to "Do Not Travel" -- and also a CDC warning to avoid nonessential travel.

Unruh said the university's Study Abroad office is working with faculty on alternative plans for student trips.

In a phone interview, Unruh said deadlines had been approaching for students to make financial commitments for the faculty-led study abroad trips.

"We felt like it was in their best interest to make the decision before they were committed to a trip," Unruh said. She added that "there's no risk that's worth it for the safety and health of our students."

Zac Brown, a spokesman for the UA Pat Walker Health Center, said the university is hosting a panel discussion about the coronavirus Tuesday evening, with the topics to include the Chinese response to the illness. The health center's medical director, Dr. Huda Sharaf, will take part in the discussion.

"We're going to always encourage the following of basic prevention guidelines," Brown said. CDC recommendations include washing hands frequently.

