Dennis Evans (whose work is pictured) won first place in the "Holiday" photography contest sponsored last month by the Bella Vista Photography Club. Dana Johnson and "Snappy" Warsaw placed second and third, respectively. The club meets the third Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at the First Community Bank in Jane, Mo. Visitors are always welcome. Information: Email info@bellavistapc.org. (Courtesy Photo/Dennis Evans)

Pieces 'N Patches

The Pieces 'N Patches quilt group will meet at 1 p.m. Feb. 3 at First Presbyterian Church, 1901 S. 26th St. in Rogers, for a program on applique presented by Sew 'n Sew Quilt Shop.

The group meets at 12:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month for programs and at 10 a.m. on the third Monday for workshops. Visitors are welcome.

Information: 479-986-9188 or 479-531-2597.

Homesteaders

The Bella Vista Homesteaders will meet at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 4 at Concordia of Bella Vista. The program will be about mental health, and visitors are welcome.

Information: (479) 876-2460.

Gardeners

The Benton County Master Gardeners will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 4 at The Lodge, Bentonville Church of Christ, North Walton Boulevard and Northwest Eighth Street in Bentonville. Meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month, and guests are welcome.

Benton County Master Gardeners are members of the volunteer staff of the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service who disseminate horticulture information throughout the county.

Information: (479) 644-4946.

Myeloma

Hope Cancer Resources offers a support group for myeloma patients, caregivers and loved ones. The Northwest Arkansas Myeloma Support Group will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 4 at Hope Cancer Resources, 5835 W. Sunset Ave. in Springdale.

Information: (479) 361-5847.

Andante

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista will hold a program at their meeting at 1 p.m. Feb. 4 at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. Club members will present "Pick a Partner." Duets, trios, etc., will give a variety of performances, instrumental and vocal. All Andante meetings are free and open to the public.

Information: (479) 621-3414.

Car Club

The Foothills of the Ozarks Antique Car Club will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Wagon Wheel Country Cafe, 4080 N. Thompson St. in Springdale. Come early to eat at 6 p.m.

The club was formed by a small group of old car enthusiasts who were interested in promoting their love of antique and classic automobiles.

Information: (479) 696-6793 or (479) 899-4878.

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet at noon Feb. 6 at Mermaids, 2217 N. College Ave., in Fayetteville. The speaker will be Katherine Shurlds, "The Militant Grammarian" who appears on KUAF.

Information: Email fvillerotary@gmail.com.

Handweavers

The Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 8 at the Shiloh Meeting Hall in Springdale.

The guest presenter will be Michele Newton Hansford, former director/curator of the Powers Museum in Carthage, Mo., and past chairman of the board of the Missouri Humanities Council. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in American Studies from Anderson College and a Master of Arts degree in Historical Administration from Eastern Illinois University. She will present a broad survey review and mini-demonstration of techniques for curatorial care and proper home storage of a variety of textiles guild members might collect or create.

Guests are always welcome.

Information: nwahandweaversguild.org

BACA

The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse will meet at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 9 in the Conference Center of the Bass Pro Shop, 2300 Promenade Blvd. in Rogers.

All chapter meetings are open to the general public, and anyone interested in the organization is invited. All members and supporters must clear an N.C.I.C. background check.

The Bass Pro Shop's cafe is located next to the Conference Center, and guests are welcome to come early and visit before the meeting.

Information: (479) 301-1153 or bacaworld.org.

Newcomers

Fayetteville Newcomers Club will hold their monthly coffee meeting at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 10 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2925 N. Old Missouri Road in Fayetteville. This month's presentation will be given by Ann Wells and will be on regenerative, sustainable livestock production for grass-fed meats.

Wells graduated from Oklahoma State University School of Veterinary Medicine and has more than 30 years' experience in livestock production. She was in private veterinary practice for 11 years and worked for a sustainable agriculture organization for nine years. She is a nationally known speaker on sustainable and organic livestock production and has chosen to use her veterinary degree and real-world experience to keep animals healthy rather than treat them when they get sick. She believes that nutrition is the key to healthy livestock and is a proponent of managed grazing as the way to provide the best nutrition and financial return. For several years, Wells also worked with Heifer International, researching parasite management strategies to reduce the need for anthelmintic drugs.

Newcomers to the area and established residents are invited to attend.

Information: fayettevillenewcomers.com or email fnc2925@gmail.com.

Ostomates

The Northwest Arkansas Ostomy Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Feb 16 for new patient education and information, and at 2 p.m. the general group education session will be held. The group meets at Hope Cancer Resources, 5835 W Sunset Blvd. in Springdale.

Information: email jpaulsims@gmail.com.

DAR

Lovely Purchase Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will meet at noon Feb. 10 at Gretchen Magee's office, 6 Cunningham Corner in Bella Vista.

Information: (479) 876-2441.

Barbershop

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3:45 to 5 p.m. each Monday in February in the choir room of the United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista. The chorus will resume the regular time, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., on March 9. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. Women of all ages and voice ranges are welcome to experience barbershop singing.

Information: (479) 876-7204 or perfectharmonybv.com.

Support

Hope Cancer Resources offers support groups for cancer patients, caregivers and loved ones throughout the year at 5835 W. Sunset Ave. in Springdale. Groups are facilitated by licensed social workers and counselors. Cancer-specific groups, as well as Spanish-speaking meetings, are scheduled.

Information: (479) 361-5847.

NAN Profiles on 02/02/2020