COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Today

White County Iris Society Meeting

SEARCY — The White County Iris Society will meet at 2 p.m. at 605 E. Race Ave. The program will be presented by Linda Bell, an American Iris Society judge from Little Rock. The group will also discuss the spring iris show, set for late April. Anyone interested in growing irises is welcome to attend.

Four Chaplains Ceremony

CABOT — Criswell-Robinson American Legion Post 71, 114 N. First St., will have a remembrance ceremony at 2 p.m. to mark the 77th anniversary of the sinking of the U.S. Army Transport Dorchester, which sank on Feb. 3, 1943, while crossing the North Atlantic. A German U-boat fired a torpedo that struck the Dorchester, killing 672 of the 902 military personnel and others aboard, and many of the survivors owe their lives to the courage and leadership exhibited by four chaplains of different faiths, who sacrificed their lives to save others.

Today – Saturday

Smithsonian Poster Exhibition

BATESVILLE — The Lyon College Catholic Campus Ministry and the Office of Diversity are hosting the Smithsonian poster exhibition titled Right a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II through Saturday in the Edwards Commons on campus at 2300 Highland Road. The exhibit examines the history and impact of the order that led to the incarceration of Japanese Americans following the attack on Pearl Harbor. For more information, contact Brandi Allen at (870) 307-7428 or brandi.allen@lyon.edu.

Monday

Mary Ark of the Covenant Luncheon Deadline

CHEROKEE VILLAGE — Monday is the deadline to purchase tickets for the women’s luncheon sponsored by the Mary Ark of the Covenant Chapter of Magnificat International, a ministry to Catholic women. The event, open to all women, will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 15 in St. Michael’s Catholic Church Parish Hall, with registration at 11. Tickets are $12, and the featured speaker will be Patti Brunner of Rogers, co-founder of Patriarch House. Get tickets from your church office, or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope, postmarked by Monday, to Sharon Vander Zyl, 107 Cherokee Road, Cherokee Village, AR 72529. For more information, call Vander Zyl at (870) 847-3095.

Tuesday

Cleburne County Master Gardeners Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Master Gardeners will meet at 10 a.m. at the First Electric Co-op, 150 Industrial Park Road. Larry Jernigan will be the guest speaker, and his program will be Seed the Wildlife. The public is invited to attend the meeting and learn more about bird identification and feeding birds.

Chocolate HELPs!

CABOT — Chocolate HELPs! will feature all the chocolate one can eat from 6-8 p.m. at the Cabot National Guard Armory, 103 Commerce Drive. The cost is $5 at the door. Proceeds will benefit HELP and its efforts to establish a transitional living facility, in Cabot, to combat homelessness.

Thursday

Quilting, Sewing, Crafting Informational Meeting

BATESVILLE — Anyone who is interested in quilting, sewing or crafting is invited to an informational meeting at 10 a.m. at the Old Independence Regional Museum, 380 S. Ninth St. The instructor will be Ruth Kent Cook. For more information, call (870) 793-2121, visit www.oirm.org or email orim.educator@gmail.com.

Heber SpringsChamber Banquet

HEBER SPRINGS — The 64th annual Heber Springs Area Chamber of Commerce banquet will take place at The Barn at Pine Mountain, 2075 Goff Road. Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin will be the guest speaker. Hor d’ouevres will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30. For tickets, tables or sponsorship opportunities, all (501) 362-2444.

Friday

AARP Drive Smart Course

SEARCY — Unity Health will host an AARP Drive Smart Course from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Hubach Conference Center, 3214 E. Race Ave. Participants are asked to park behind the hospital off Moore Street, use the elevator to go to the first floor, and bring a jacket because the room is cool. The instructors are Jerry Yates and Deborah Landers. The cost of the course is $15 for AARP members with an AARP ID card or $20 for nonmembers. To register for the class, call the Unity Health Marketing Department at (501) 278-3230.

Main Street Batesville Winter Gala

BATESVILLE — The Main Street Batesville Winter Gala, with a Roaring 20s theme, will take place on the third floor of the Main Street Loft, 267 E. Main St. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres, silent and live auctions, costume contests, dancing, and music courtesy of Erin Walters and others. Live-auction items include an all-inclusive trip to Bermuda valued at $7,000. Gala tickets are $35 at www.mainstreetbatesville.org and Merchants & Planters Bank.

Friday and Saturday and Feb. 14-16

On Golden Pond

SEARCY — Center on the Square will present On Golden Pond, written by Ernest Thompson, on Friday and Saturday, and Feb. 7-8, and 14-15, with a meal at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:30; and Feb. 16, with a meal at 12:30 p.m. and the show at 1:30. The doors will open for meal ticket holders 30 minutes before the meal begins, and for show-only ticket holders 30 minutes before the show. Show-only tickets are $19 for adults or $16.50 for seniors, students and military personnel. Adding the meal costs $17, except for pizza night (Feb. 7), which is $5. Tax will be added to the ticket and meal prices. To reserve tickets, call (501) 368-0111.

Saturday

Cardmaking Class at the Library

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library, 267 E. Main St., will offer a cardmaking class from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will make a Valentine’s Day card to take home. The event is free, but registration is required. For more information, call (870) 793-8814 or visit www.indcolib.com.

Ongoing

Humane Society Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The Heber Springs Humane Society meets at 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at the Cleburne County Library, 1009 W. Main St. The Humane Society’s mission is to care for homeless animals, find loving homes and educate the public on the benefits of spaying and neutering dogs and cats. The shelter, at 49 Shelter Lane, is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Back to the Basics Exhibit

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council presents Back to the Basics, an exhibition by Aline McCracken, through Feb. 29 at the BAAC Gallery on Main, 226 E Main St. The show features a series of watercolors that explore beauty found in everyday simple objects. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Fly-Fishing Class

HEBER SPRINGS — Greg Seaton, a fly-fishing guide on the Little Red River, will offer a free four-week fly-fishing class at 7 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Feb. 20, at First United Methodist Church, 1099 W. Pine St. Adults and older youth are welcome to attend. For more information or to sign up for the class, contact Seaton at (501) 690-9166 or greg.seaton@littleredflyfishingtrips.com.

Searcy Lions Club

SEARCY — The Searcy Lions Club meets at noon every Tuesday on the second floor of the Heritage Building at Harding University. New members are welcome. For more information, visit the Searcy Lions Club on Facebook.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 195 Northport Drive. All are invited to the meetings.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. All are welcome. To volunteer or make a donation, call (501) 843-3797.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Beebe Kiwanis Club Meetings

BEEBE — The Beebe Kiwanis Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Stephens Room of the Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization with the mission of helping youth in the community. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Civitan Meetings

CABOT — Civitan meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at First Security Bank in downtown Cabot. Civitan is an organization that provides training and support for people with developmental disabilities.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Ash Flat Senior Center Activities

ASH FLAT — The Ash Flat Senior Life Center invites residents of Ash Flat and surrounding areas to the following weekly events: bingo from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; card games, board games and painting from 9-10:30 a.m. Thursdays; and exercise classes from 10-10:30 a.m. Thursdays. Coffee, cookies and more are available throughout the week. Visit the senior center, and sign up for $3 meals served at 11:30 a.m. For more information, including travel arrangements, call Veronica Fortich at (870) 994-2174.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Upcoming

Galentine’s Day Ax-Throwing Event

BATESVILLE — Women are invited to the Tomahawk Chop Company, 177 E. Main St., from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 11 for an ax-throwing event. Bring a gal pal and take out some aggression to benefit the Ozark Foothills Literacy Project, which teaches adults to read and write. Tickets are $30 and may be purchased online through Facebook, or by calling the Literacy Project office at (870) 793-5912 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Valentine’s Dinner and Jazz Concert

SEARCY — Harding University will host a Valentine’s dinner and jazz concert Feb. 11, with dinner served at 5:30 p.m. in Cone Chapel of the David B. Burks American Heritage Building, followed by an Arts and Life Performance Series concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Administration Auditorium. Dinner will include filet mignon and salmon with roasted potatoes and asparagus, and a flourless chocolate cake and fruit garnish for dessert. Jazz singer Jaimee Paul will perform an evening of love songs with her husband, trumpeter Leif Shires. Tickets are $25 each or $50 per couple at hardingtickets.com. For more information, visit harding.edu/concertseries or call (501) 279-4343.

Getting a Grip on Teen Stress & Anxiety

BATESVILLE — Getting a Grip on Teen Stress & Anxiety, open to teens ages 13 to 19, will meet from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Plaza Building, 1141 E. Main St. The two-hour workshop, which costs $25 per person, will address the recognition and desensitization of anxiety. For more information or to register, call (870) 569-1052, email myersdavis@myersdavis.com or visit www.myersdavis.com/event/getting-grip-teen-stress-anxiety-workshop.

Songs for a New World

BATESVILLE — Through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International, the Lyon College Music Department will present Songs for a New World, a staged musical production. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13-15, and at 2 p.m. Feb. 16 in Sloan Auditorium of the Brown Chapel Fine Arts Building, 2300 Highland Road. Tickets are $10. To purchase tickets in advance, visit eventbrite.com. Students, faculty and staff are admitted free with a Lyon ID. For more information, contact Michael Oriatti at michael.oriatti@lyon.edu or (870) 307-7259.

Joyful Heart Ball

BATESVILLE — The fifth annual Joyful Heart Ball will take place from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 15 in the Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church, 615 E. Main St. The event is a community dance party thrown especially for people of all ages with special needs. Dates, friends, family and caregivers are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to dress in formal attire, but are welcome to wear whatever makes them most comfortable. RSVP at joyfulheartball.wix.com/rsvp.

The Snowflake Ball

SEARCY — The Arkansas Distinguished Young Women scholarship program will have a father-daughter dance, the Snowflake Ball, from 6:30-9 p.m. Feb 15 at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Complex, 2400 Old Searcy Landing Road. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at Riverwind Bank in Searcy or by calling Krista at (501) 230-5713 or Terri at (501) 283-0999.

For the Birds Kids Craft

POCAHONTAS — The park staff at Davidsonville Historic State Park, 8047 Arkansas 166 S., will offer a kids craft that is really for the birds from 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Davidsonville Visitor Center. Kids will make bird feeders to place in their backyards and learn how to identify birds. The fee is $2 per feeder. Call the park at (870) 892-4708 for more information.

Valentine’s Taste of Tea

POWHATAN — Powhatan Historic State Park will present a Valentine’s Taste of Tea from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb 15 at the Powhatan Courthouse, 4414 Arkansas 25. The event will include a light meal, information on the history and etiquette of taking tea, and parlor games played during this type of social gathering. Participants are welcome to dress up for the occasion if they prefer. Preregistration is required, and the cost is $15. RSVP to Powhatan staff at (870) 878-6765 or powhatan@arkansas.gov by 5 p.m. Feb. 10.

Great Backyard Bird Count: Walk Through the Woods

POCAHONTAS — The park staff at Davidsonville Historic State Park, 8047 Arkansas 166 S., will lead two winter walks through the woods, from 9:30-11 a.m. Feb. 15 and from 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 16. All are welcome to help identify and count birds for the Great Backyard Bird Count. Participants are asked to dress appropriately for the weather, meet at the Visitor Center and, if available, bring binoculars and a bird field guide. There is no fee. For more information, call the park at (870) 892-4708.

Mardi Gras Party

BATESVILLE — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will have a Mardi Gras party at 6 p.m. Feb 25. The menu includes New Orleans gumbo and bread pudding. Tickets are on sale from anyone in the men’s group or at the church office for $25. Drinks are included. For more information, call (870) 793-2203.

Introduction to Welding

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville’s Community Education will offer Introduction to Welding from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 and March 3 and 10 in Room 223 of the UACCB Main Campus Building. Instructor Daniel Winston will teach an introduction to welding equipment, metal preparation and welding butt and T-joints. The class fee is $49. For more information, contact Katrina Stevens at (870) 612-2082 or katrina.stevens@uaccb.edu.

Beebe Chamber Banquet and Fundraising Auction

BEEBE — The Beebe Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Banquet and Fundraising Auction at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Arkansas State University-Beebe Student Center. There will be a meet-and-greet and a silent auction, followed by dinner and a live auction. Tickets are $45 for members or $50 for nonmembers, or a table of eight at $250 for members or $350 for nonmembers. Purchase tickets at the Beebe Chamber office, 102 N. Main St., or by calling (501) 882-8135.

