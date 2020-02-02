Farmington man gets 6-year term for child porn

FORT SMITH -- A Farmington man was sentenced Thursday on one count of receipt of child pornography.

Christopher Hauser, 33, was sentenced in Fayetteville to six years in federal prison and 15 years of supervised release, according to the office of David Clay Fowlkes, acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas. Restitution of $3,000, with interest waived, also was ordered by U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks, according to the sentencing sheet.

Hauser's plea agreement states that members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force identified an IP address in March 2018 that was making files of child pornography available for download through the eDonkey network, a peer-to-peer file-sharing network.

Task force members searched Hauser's home in Farmington on May 31, 2018, according to the plea agreement. Law enforcement officers confiscated a Dell Inspiron laptop containing a Samsung 512-gigabyte solid-state drive.

A forensic examination of the device revealed 18 videos of children engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The agreement states that Hauser admitted to officers on the scene to viewing and accessing child pornography using the eDonkey network.

Hauser was indicted May 8 on three charges of receipt of child pornography and one charge of possession of child pornography, according to court records. He pleaded guilty to one of the counts of receipt on Sept. 3. The remaining counts were dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Northwest Arkansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, a news release from Fowlkes states. Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy Driver prosecuted the case for the federal government.

State Desk on 02/02/2020