Xavier Kelly has great visit, decsion appears to be coming

Clemson defensive lineman Xavier Kelly, right, sacks Florida State back up quarterback James Blackman in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Oct.27, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

Defensive tackle Xavier Kelly, a Clemson graduate who is transferring, said he had a great official visit to Arkansas and is expected to make a decision on his destination soon.

“The visit went very well,” Kelly said. “I can see the whole university is surrounded by great people that are trying to change the program around. So it was a good visit.”

Kelly (6-4, 305 pounds) was an ESPN 4-star prospect, the No. 19 defensive end and No. 154 overall prospect in the nation in the 2016 class. He chose Clemson over offers from Georgia, Oklahoma, Kansas State and Alabama out of Wichita (Kan.) East High School.

At Arkansas this weekend, Kelly hit it off with defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc.

“He seems like a good guy,” Kelly said. “We got a chance to do some football stuff. He got a chance to show me his teaching style and he seems to know what he is talking about.

“I would just say meeting all the great people that are here and being able to interact with the players" was the highlight of the trip, Kelly said. "We will see where it goes from here.”

Kelly recorded 26 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble in 256 career snaps over 28 games at Clemson. He played defensive end for the Tigers until moving to tackle for the 2019 season.

Arkansas was Kelly's first visit since announcing his intention to transfer from Clemson. He has not scheduled a visit to any other school.

“I am going to my family and we are probably going to make a decision coming soon,” Kelly said.