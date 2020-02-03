17-year-old driver killed in head-on crash with truck, Arkansas State Police say

A 17-year-old driver died after a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer Thursday in Independence County, authorities said.

The teen, whose name was not released, was driving a Chrysler 300 north on U.S. 167 around 9:40 a.m. when the car veered toward oncoming traffic, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The Chryler crossed “all lanes” of the highway, according to the report, before colliding head-on with a southbound tractor-trailer.

The teen died, and tractor-trailer’s driver was listed by state police as injured.

Weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

At least 41 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary numbers.