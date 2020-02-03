Man jailed, bail $2M in NLR slaying

A 43-year-old man is being held in lieu of $2 million bond in the slaying of a man whose body was found in a North Little Rock home, authorities said Sunday.

John Charles Murdock is accused of fatally shooting Joshua Dylan Watson, 32, according to a North Little Rock police news release. First responders called to 17 Quillen Drive about a structure fire Jan. 18 found Watson's body in a house.

The body was sent to the State Crime Lab for identification and to determine the cause and manner of death, and investigators determined that Watson's death was the result of a shooting, according to the release.

Police said Murdock, 43, was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail on a first-degree murder charge. An online jail roster showed he remained there Sunday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

