Man jailed, bail $2M in NLR slaying

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:59 a.m.

A 43-year-old man is being held in lieu of $2 million bond in the slaying of a man whose body was found in a North Little Rock home, authorities said Sunday.

John Charles Murdock is accused of fatally shooting Joshua Dylan Watson, 32, according to a North Little Rock police news release. First responders called to 17 Quillen Drive about a structure fire Jan. 18 found Watson's body in a house.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Search all killings in Little Rock, North Little Rock this year at arkansasonline.com/2020homicides]

The body was sent to the State Crime Lab for identification and to determine the cause and manner of death, and investigators determined that Watson's death was the result of a shooting, according to the release.

Police said Murdock, 43, was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail on a first-degree murder charge. An online jail roster showed he remained there Sunday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Metro on 02/03/2020

Print Headline: Man jailed, bail $2M in NLR slaying

