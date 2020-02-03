Police: Rider, 29, killed in motorcycle crash in Jacksonville

A 29-year-old motorcyclist died after a wreck Saturday night in Jacksonville, state police said.

William Lee Alhquist of Jacksonville was driving a Harley-Davidson north on U.S. 67 south of James Street around 8:15 p.m. when he lost control, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The motorcycle then tipped onto its side. Alhquist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report, and no other injuries were listed.

Weather was clear, and the road was dry at the time of the wreck, according to the report.

At least 41 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary numbers.