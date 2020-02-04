Sections
Former Sens. David and Mark Pryor back Biden for president

by The Associated Press | Today at 7:41 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to supporters outside the New Hampshire State House after he filed to have his name listed on the New Hampshire primary ballot, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

David Pryor, a former Arkansas governor and U.S. senator, and his son, former Sen. Mark Pryor, are supporting Joe Biden's bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, Biden's campaign said Tuesday.

Arkansas is holding its primary on March 3 along with more than a dozen other states.

David Pryor served as Arkansas governor from 1975 to 1979 and went on to serve three terms in the U.S. Senate. His son served two terms in the Senate before losing his re-election bid in 2014.

Arkansas is a solidly Republican state that President Donald Trump easily won in the 2016 election. Republicans hold all statewide and federal office and a majority in the state Legislature.

Biden's campaign also announced endorsements from state House Minority Leader Fred Love, state Sen. Linda Chesterfield and Rep. Jamie Scott.

