Hendrix's Stanley earns weekly honor

Seth Stanley of Hendrix College was named Southern Athletic Association player of the week Monday.

Stanley averaged 26 points on the week while leading Hendrix to two home victories over Oglethorpe and Berry. On Friday against Oglethorpe, the sophomore forward scored 18 points and snatched four rebounds in the Warriors' 75-71 win. On Sunday, Stanley had a career-best 34 points in a 78-73 overtime victory over Berry. He made 16 of 32 shots from the field.