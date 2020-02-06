At the post

DAY 7 of 57

TODAY'S POST TIME 1:30 p.m.

ADMISSION Free for general admission; reserved seats $4.50

PARKING $2 until 4 p.m.

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Laurel Park, 11:25 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, noon; Aqueduct, 12:20 p.m.; Fair Grounds, 12:30 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Delta Downs, 4:55 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 6:25 p.m.

CATES NEARING 200 WINS

Trainer Al Cates of Hot Springs enters this week's racing at Oaklawn with 194 career victories, according to Equibase. He'll have a chance to get closer to 200 career victories today and Friday with two promising Arkansas-breds, lightly raced Souixper Charger and first-time starter Princess Lilli Bug.

Souixper Charger, entered in today's seventh race, hasn't started since breaking his maiden against state breds by 43/4 lengths in January 2019 at Oaklawn. Souixper Charger was slated to race in the Rainbow Stakes later in the 2019 meeting, Cates said, but a minor ankle issue sidelined the colt for the rest of the year.

Princess Lilli Bug, who will make her career debut in Friday's second race, is the first foal out of Our Quista, a multiple stakes winner for Cates and the Louisiana Thoroughbred Breeders Association's champion 3-year-old filly in 2014.

Cates started his first horse in 2005 and has 62 career victories at Oaklawn.

Information for the report was contributed by Oaklawn media department

Sports on 02/06/2020