Judge pares claims in Yale gender suit

HARTFORD, Conn. — A federal judge has dismissed nearly all claims in a lawsuit that sought to force all-male fraternities at Yale University to admit women, saying fraternities and sororities are specifically excluded from a federal law that bans discrimination based on gender in education.

U.S. District Judge Victor Bolden in Bridgeport issued the ruling Jan. 30 in the lawsuit filed last year by three women who attend Yale. They sued nine fraternities and Yale in response to alleged sexual assault, harassment and discrimination at the all-male social organizations.

The judge allowed one claim against Yale to continue forward toward trial: an allegation that school officials failed to act when informed by one of the plaintiffs that she and other women had been groped against their will at a fraternity party in 2016.

Bolden cited an exemption in the federal Title IX gender equality law in dismissing most of the lawsuit’s claims. The ruling came in response to motions to dismiss filed by Yale and the fraternities.

“The gender exclusive nature of the Fraternity Defendants is at the root of the Plaintiffs’ alleged hostile educational environment claim,” Bolden wrote in his ruling. “But … Congress has expressly limited Title IX and made the membership practices of the Fraternity Defendants beyond Title IX’s scope.”

Lawyers for the women have said they believe this was the first lawsuit by students against a university seeking to “gender integrate” fraternities.

Messages seeking comment were left with the three plaintiffs, Ry Walker, Anna McNeil and Eliana Singer. Their lawyer, David Tracey, said, “We are disappointed with the outcome of the motion to dismiss and we are currently evaluating our next steps.”

Yale officials do not comment on pending litigation, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.

The North American Inter-fraternity Conference, a national advocacy group for fraternities, hailed the ruling.

“All students should have the right to join organizations, coed or single-sex, that enhance their collegiate experience and make positive contributions to the local community,” said Judson Horras, its president and CEO.