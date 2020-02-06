Razorbacks picked to win SEC West, place 4 on preseason all-conference team

— Arkansas has been predicted to win the SEC Western Division baseball championship by league coaches.

The Razorbacks received five of 14 first-place votes in the preseason poll. Mississippi State, LSU, Auburn and Texas A&M also received at least one vote apiece. Coaches cannot vote for their own teams.

Arkansas has shared the division championship the past two years and returns several position players from last year's 46-20 team that played in the College World Series. The Razorbacks have four players - shortstop Casey Martin, catcher Casey Opitz, outfielder Heston Kjerstad and designated hitter Matt Goodheart - on the preseason All-SEC team.

Reigning national champion Vanderbilt is the preseason pick to win the SEC Eastern Division, as well as the overall league championship. The Commodores received eight first-place votes in the conference prediction, ahead of Florida with two votes, and Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia and Mississippi State with one apiece.

2020 SEC Coaches Poll

Eastern Division

1 Vanderbilt (9) - 87

2 Florida (3) - 77

3 Georgia (2) - 76

4 Tennessee - 50

5 South Carolina - 48

6 Missouri - 32

7 Kentucky 22

Western Division

1 Arkansas (5) - 82

2 Mississippi State (4) - 73

T3 LSU (3) - 67

T3 Auburn (2) - 67

5 Texas A&M (1) - 44

6 Ole Miss - 38

7 Alabama - 21

2019 Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team

First Team

C: Casey Opitz, Arkansas

*1B: Cade Beloso, LSU; T.J. Collett, Kentucky

2B: Justin Foscue, Mississippi State

3B: Austin Martin, Vanderbilt

SS: Casey Martin, Arkansas

OF: Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas

OF: Daniel Cabrera, LSU

OF: Alerick Soularie, Tennessee

DH/UTL: Matt Goodheart, Arkansas

SP: Emerson Hancock, Georgia

SP: Asa Lacy, Texas A&M

RP: Tyler Brown, Vanderbilt

Second Team

C: Ty Duvall, Vanderbilt

*1B: Josh Hatcher, Mississippi State; Rankin Woley, Auburn

*2B: Harrison Ray, Vanderbilt; Riley King, Georgia

3B: Tyler Keenan, Ole Miss

SS: Jordan Westburg, Mississippi State

OF: Jud Fabian, Florida

OF: Tyler Gentry, Alabama

OF: Rowdey Jordan, Mississippi State

DH/UTL: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State

SP: Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt

SP: Tanner Burns, Auburn

RP: Cody Greenhill

*-Denotes voting tie