Troopers: 2 killed, 2 injured in Polk County crash

Two people were killed and another two were injured following a head-on crash Friday evening on Arkansas 8 in Polk County, troopers said.

A crash report identifies the deceased victims as 69-year-old Roseanna Markham and 68-year-old Deborah Jean Black, both of Norman. Markham was identified as the driver of a 2016 Chrysler van that was involved in the wreck. Black was her passenger, according to Arkansas State Police.

The crash happened near Board Camp shortly after 6 p.m., when a 2015 Ford F-250 traveling east crossed the centerline, striking the van head-on, troopers said.

The report states Markham and Black were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford, 40-year-old Jeffery Cude, as well as a juvenile in the Chrysler, were both injured in the wreck.

Troopers described conditions as clear and dry when the crash happened.

At least 46 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.