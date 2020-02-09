Sections
High school basketball rankings

Today at 2:29 a.m.

Boys

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD

1.North Little Rock 6A-Central 17-3

COMMENT Big fourth quarter keeps Charging Wildcats in control of 6A-Central

2.Springdale Har-Ber 6A-West 17-3

COMMENT Victory at Bentonville showed the game isn't over until the clock hits zero

3.Magnolia 4A-8 17-0

COMMENT Panthers easily clear last conference "test" by whipping Monticello

4.Rogers 6A-West 18-2

COMMENT A healthy Miller not good for Mounties' opponents

5.Blytheville 4A-3 23-3

COMMENT Chickasaws check conference championship off to-do list

6.Russellville 5A-West 18-4

COMMENT No one is going to want to play the Cyclones in the postseason

7.West Memphis 5A-East 17-4

COMMENT Loss to Marion says more about the Patriots than the Blue Devils

8.Fort Smith Northside 6A-Central 16-6

COMMENT Grizzlies look to respond after getting slapped around by Bryant

9.Hot Springs 5A-South 19-5

COMMENT Trojans making statement after statement with blowout after blowout

10.Conway 6A-Central 16-5

COMMENT Tough four-game stretch starts with state's top team in two days

CLASS 6A

  1. North Little Rock 17-3

  2. Springdale Har-Ber 17-3

  3. Rogers 18-2

  4. Fort Smith Northside 16-6

  5. Conway 16-5

  6. Fayetteville 15-7

CLASS 5A

  1. Russellville 18-4

  2. West Memphis 17-4

  3. Hot Springs 19-5

  4. Jacksonville 12-4

  5. Sylvan Hills 16-4

  6. Maumelle 16-5

CLASS 4A

  1. Magnolia 17-0

  2. Blytheville 23-3

  3. Mills 20-3

  4. Pea Ridge 18-4

  5. Jonesboro Westside 16-5

  6. eStem 21-9

CLASS 3A

  1. Dumas 20-1

  2. Valley Springs 29-3

  3. Waldron 22-4

  4. Manila 21-5

  5. Prescott 13-3

  6. Ashdown 15-6

CLASS 2A

  1. Lavaca 26-3

  2. Clarendon 17-4

  3. White Co. Central 21-8

  4. Marianna 21-4

  5. England 21-4

  6. Bay 22-7

CLASS 1A

  1. Izard County 30-5

  2. Kirby 30-2

  3. Hillcrest 26-2

  4. Nevada 25-4

  5. The New School 30-1

  6. Concord 24-2

Girls

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD

1.Fort Smith Northside 6A-Central 19-3

COMMENT Been almost two months since the Lady Bears tasted defeat

2.Bentonville 6A-West 20-1

COMMENT The host team for Friday's 6A-West game of the year

3.Fayetteville 6A-West 17-4

COMMENT The visiting team for Friday's 6A-West game of the year

4.Conway 6A-Central 18-4

COMMENT Clinches playoff spot by keeping Fort Smith Southside winless

5.Batesville 4A-3 24-1

COMMENT League title on the line Tuesday against crosstown rivals

6.Nettleton 5A-East 20-3

COMMENT Trap game up first before facing East co-leader West Memphis

7.Harrison 4A-1 23-1

COMMENT Battle with Farmington for 4A-1 crown looms on Valentine's Day

8.Greenwood 5A-West 17-4

COMMENT Defense helps Lady 'Dogs end four-game skid vs. Little Rock Christian

9.Vilonia 5A-West 19-2

COMMENT Lady Eagles trying not to look ahead in top-heavy 5A-West

10.Cabot 6A-Central 18-3

COMMENT Easily disposed of Mount St. Mary for the third time this season

CLASS 6A

  1. Fort Smith Northside 19-3

  2. Bentonville 20-1

  3. Fayetteville 17-4

  4. Conway 18-4

  5. Cabot 18-3

  6. Springdale Har-Ber 16-6

CLASS 5A

  1. Nettleton 20-3

  2. Greenwood 17-4

  3. Vilonia 19-2

  4. West Memphis 18-4

  5. Little Rock Christian 16-4

  6. Mountain Home 17-6

CLASS 4A

  1. Batesville 24-1

  2. Harrison 23-1

  3. Star City 23-0

  4. Pulaski Academy 20-2

  5. Farmington 23-3

  6. Southside Batesville 20-4

CLASS 3A

  1. Charleston 21-2

  2. Mountain View 20-2

  3. Hoxie 20-3

  4. Lamar 23-2

  5. Walnut Ridge 20-3

  6. Harding Academy 22-3

CLASS 2A

  1. Melbourne 24-2

  2. Quitman 21-2

  3. Bigelow 22-2

  4. Earle 23-5

  5. Marmaduke 25-8

  6. Riverside 20-8

CLASS 1A

  1. Viola 28-2

  2. Emerson 27-2

  3. Kirby 29-5

  4. Concord 21-4

  5. Norfork 20-8

  6. Westside Greers Ferry 24-8

Sports on 02/09/2020

Print Headline: High school basketball rankings

