High school basketball rankings

Boys
OVERALL TOP 10
RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD
1.North Little Rock 6A-Central 17-3
COMMENT Big fourth quarter keeps Charging Wildcats in control of 6A-Central
2.Springdale Har-Ber 6A-West 17-3
COMMENT Victory at Bentonville showed the game isn't over until the clock hits zero
3.Magnolia 4A-8 17-0
COMMENT Panthers easily clear last conference "test" by whipping Monticello
4.Rogers 6A-West 18-2
COMMENT A healthy Miller not good for Mounties' opponents
5.Blytheville 4A-3 23-3
COMMENT Chickasaws check conference championship off to-do list
6.Russellville 5A-West 18-4
COMMENT No one is going to want to play the Cyclones in the postseason
7.West Memphis 5A-East 17-4
COMMENT Loss to Marion says more about the Patriots than the Blue Devils
8.Fort Smith Northside 6A-Central 16-6
COMMENT Grizzlies look to respond after getting slapped around by Bryant
9.Hot Springs 5A-South 19-5
COMMENT Trojans making statement after statement with blowout after blowout
10.Conway 6A-Central 16-5
COMMENT Tough four-game stretch starts with state's top team in two days
CLASS 6A
North Little Rock 17-3
Springdale Har-Ber 17-3
Rogers 18-2
Fort Smith Northside 16-6
Conway 16-5
Fayetteville 15-7
CLASS 5A
Russellville 18-4
West Memphis 17-4
Hot Springs 19-5
Jacksonville 12-4
Sylvan Hills 16-4
Maumelle 16-5
CLASS 4A
Magnolia 17-0
Blytheville 23-3
Mills 20-3
Pea Ridge 18-4
Jonesboro Westside 16-5
eStem 21-9
CLASS 3A
Dumas 20-1
Valley Springs 29-3
Waldron 22-4
Manila 21-5
Prescott 13-3
Ashdown 15-6
CLASS 2A
Lavaca 26-3
Clarendon 17-4
White Co. Central 21-8
Marianna 21-4
England 21-4
Bay 22-7
CLASS 1A
Izard County 30-5
Kirby 30-2
Hillcrest 26-2
Nevada 25-4
The New School 30-1
Concord 24-2
Girls
OVERALL TOP 10
RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD
1.Fort Smith Northside 6A-Central 19-3
COMMENT Been almost two months since the Lady Bears tasted defeat
2.Bentonville 6A-West 20-1
COMMENT The host team for Friday's 6A-West game of the year
3.Fayetteville 6A-West 17-4
COMMENT The visiting team for Friday's 6A-West game of the year
4.Conway 6A-Central 18-4
COMMENT Clinches playoff spot by keeping Fort Smith Southside winless
5.Batesville 4A-3 24-1
COMMENT League title on the line Tuesday against crosstown rivals
6.Nettleton 5A-East 20-3
COMMENT Trap game up first before facing East co-leader West Memphis
7.Harrison 4A-1 23-1
COMMENT Battle with Farmington for 4A-1 crown looms on Valentine's Day
8.Greenwood 5A-West 17-4
COMMENT Defense helps Lady 'Dogs end four-game skid vs. Little Rock Christian
9.Vilonia 5A-West 19-2
COMMENT Lady Eagles trying not to look ahead in top-heavy 5A-West
10.Cabot 6A-Central 18-3
COMMENT Easily disposed of Mount St. Mary for the third time this season
CLASS 6A
Fort Smith Northside 19-3
Bentonville 20-1
Fayetteville 17-4
Conway 18-4
Cabot 18-3
Springdale Har-Ber 16-6
CLASS 5A
Nettleton 20-3
Greenwood 17-4
Vilonia 19-2
West Memphis 18-4
Little Rock Christian 16-4
Mountain Home 17-6
CLASS 4A
Batesville 24-1
Harrison 23-1
Star City 23-0
Pulaski Academy 20-2
Farmington 23-3
Southside Batesville 20-4
CLASS 3A
Charleston 21-2
Mountain View 20-2
Hoxie 20-3
Lamar 23-2
Walnut Ridge 20-3
Harding Academy 22-3
CLASS 2A
Melbourne 24-2
Quitman 21-2
Bigelow 22-2
Earle 23-5
Marmaduke 25-8
Riverside 20-8
CLASS 1A
Viola 28-2
Emerson 27-2
Kirby 29-5
Concord 21-4
Norfork 20-8
Westside Greers Ferry 24-8
Sports on 02/09/2020
Print Headline: High school basketball rankings