High school basketball rankings

Boys

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD

1.North Little Rock 6A-Central 17-3

COMMENT Big fourth quarter keeps Charging Wildcats in control of 6A-Central

2.Springdale Har-Ber 6A-West 17-3

COMMENT Victory at Bentonville showed the game isn't over until the clock hits zero

3.Magnolia 4A-8 17-0

COMMENT Panthers easily clear last conference "test" by whipping Monticello

4.Rogers 6A-West 18-2

COMMENT A healthy Miller not good for Mounties' opponents

5.Blytheville 4A-3 23-3

COMMENT Chickasaws check conference championship off to-do list

6.Russellville 5A-West 18-4

COMMENT No one is going to want to play the Cyclones in the postseason

7.West Memphis 5A-East 17-4

COMMENT Loss to Marion says more about the Patriots than the Blue Devils

8.Fort Smith Northside 6A-Central 16-6

COMMENT Grizzlies look to respond after getting slapped around by Bryant

9.Hot Springs 5A-South 19-5

COMMENT Trojans making statement after statement with blowout after blowout

10.Conway 6A-Central 16-5

COMMENT Tough four-game stretch starts with state's top team in two days

CLASS 6A

North Little Rock 17-3 Springdale Har-Ber 17-3 Rogers 18-2 Fort Smith Northside 16-6 Conway 16-5 Fayetteville 15-7

CLASS 5A

Russellville 18-4 West Memphis 17-4 Hot Springs 19-5 Jacksonville 12-4 Sylvan Hills 16-4 Maumelle 16-5

CLASS 4A

Magnolia 17-0 Blytheville 23-3 Mills 20-3 Pea Ridge 18-4 Jonesboro Westside 16-5 eStem 21-9

CLASS 3A

Dumas 20-1 Valley Springs 29-3 Waldron 22-4 Manila 21-5 Prescott 13-3 Ashdown 15-6

CLASS 2A

Lavaca 26-3 Clarendon 17-4 White Co. Central 21-8 Marianna 21-4 England 21-4 Bay 22-7

CLASS 1A

Izard County 30-5 Kirby 30-2 Hillcrest 26-2 Nevada 25-4 The New School 30-1 Concord 24-2

Girls

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD

1.Fort Smith Northside 6A-Central 19-3

COMMENT Been almost two months since the Lady Bears tasted defeat

2.Bentonville 6A-West 20-1

COMMENT The host team for Friday's 6A-West game of the year

3.Fayetteville 6A-West 17-4

COMMENT The visiting team for Friday's 6A-West game of the year

4.Conway 6A-Central 18-4

COMMENT Clinches playoff spot by keeping Fort Smith Southside winless

5.Batesville 4A-3 24-1

COMMENT League title on the line Tuesday against crosstown rivals

6.Nettleton 5A-East 20-3

COMMENT Trap game up first before facing East co-leader West Memphis

7.Harrison 4A-1 23-1

COMMENT Battle with Farmington for 4A-1 crown looms on Valentine's Day

8.Greenwood 5A-West 17-4

COMMENT Defense helps Lady 'Dogs end four-game skid vs. Little Rock Christian

9.Vilonia 5A-West 19-2

COMMENT Lady Eagles trying not to look ahead in top-heavy 5A-West

10.Cabot 6A-Central 18-3

COMMENT Easily disposed of Mount St. Mary for the third time this season

CLASS 6A

Fort Smith Northside 19-3 Bentonville 20-1 Fayetteville 17-4 Conway 18-4 Cabot 18-3 Springdale Har-Ber 16-6

CLASS 5A

Nettleton 20-3 Greenwood 17-4 Vilonia 19-2 West Memphis 18-4 Little Rock Christian 16-4 Mountain Home 17-6

CLASS 4A

Batesville 24-1 Harrison 23-1 Star City 23-0 Pulaski Academy 20-2 Farmington 23-3 Southside Batesville 20-4

CLASS 3A

Charleston 21-2 Mountain View 20-2 Hoxie 20-3 Lamar 23-2 Walnut Ridge 20-3 Harding Academy 22-3

CLASS 2A

Melbourne 24-2 Quitman 21-2 Bigelow 22-2 Earle 23-5 Marmaduke 25-8 Riverside 20-8

CLASS 1A

Viola 28-2 Emerson 27-2 Kirby 29-5 Concord 21-4 Norfork 20-8 Westside Greers Ferry 24-8

Sports on 02/09/2020