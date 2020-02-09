Sections
Winners of this year’s Academy Awards

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:02 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Bong Joon Ho (right) reacts as he is presented with the award for best picture for "Parasite" from presenter Jane Fonda at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Looking on from left are Kang-Ho Song and Kwak Sin Ae. (AP / Chris Pizzello )

LOS ANGELES — The winners at the 92nd Academy Awards, which were held Sunday at the Dolby Theatre:

Best picture: Parasite

Best actor: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best actress: Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best director: Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Best supporting actress: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Animated feature: Toy Story 4

Animated short film: Hair Love

Original screenplay: Parasite, Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han

Adapted screenplay: Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

Live action short film: The Neighbors’ Window

Production design: Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Costume design: Little Women

Documentary feature: American Factory

Documentary short subject: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Sound Editing: Ford v Ferrari, Don Sylvester

Sound mixing: 1917, Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

Cinematography: Roger Deakins, 1917

Film editing: Ford v Ferrari

Visual effects: 1917

International film: Parasite, South Korea

Original Score: Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Original song: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman (Music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin)

