Winners of this year’s Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES — The winners at the 92nd Academy Awards, which were held Sunday at the Dolby Theatre:
Best picture: Parasite
Best actor: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Best actress: Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best director: Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Best supporting actress: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Animated feature: Toy Story 4
Animated short film: Hair Love
Original screenplay: Parasite, Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han
Adapted screenplay: Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
Live action short film: The Neighbors’ Window
Production design: Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Costume design: Little Women
Documentary feature: American Factory
Documentary short subject: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Sound Editing: Ford v Ferrari, Don Sylvester
Sound mixing: 1917, Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
Cinematography: Roger Deakins, 1917
Film editing: Ford v Ferrari
Visual effects: 1917
International film: Parasite, South Korea
Original Score: Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Original song: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman (Music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin)