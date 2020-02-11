Duke sneaks past Florida State

Duke guard Tre Jones (3) reacts following a basket against Florida State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

DURHAM, N.C. -- Seventh-ranked Duke had just followed a wild overtime win against its fiercest rival by battling through the final minutes of a close game to beat eighth-ranked Florida State when Coach Mike Krzyzewski paused on his way off the court.

The Hall of Famer turned back in the direction of the "Cameron Crazies" and motioned for them to make even more noise, seeking even more of a tribute for his young team after Monday's 70-65 win.

"This has been an incredible 48 hours for our team," Krzyzewski said. "I've got good guys, man. I've got really good kids."

It was only two days earlier that the Blue Devils (21-3, 11-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) had earned an emotionally draining road victory at North Carolina, a game that saw them rally from 13 down late in regulation and get buzzer-beating shots to force overtime and later to win.

They returned home to face a team tied with them for second in the ACC, one game back in the loss column of fifth-ranked Louisville. And despite a turnover-heavy performance, the Blue Devils did enough down the stretch -- a key rebound here, a defensive stop there -- to beat the Seminoles (20-4, 10-3).

"Not many teams would've won tonight after Saturday," Krzyzewski said. "I'm so damn proud of them, man. I wish you could feel what I feel."

Tre Jones had 13 points for the Blue Devils, who shot 45% and hit 7 of 17 three-pointers to overcome 21 turnovers. Their defense also gave FSU tough looks and forced Trent Forrest to carry the offensive burden for much of the night for the Seminoles.

Forrest finished with 18 points, 9 rebounds and 8 steals to lead the Seminoles (20-4, 10-3), who shot 38% and misfired from both the arc and the free-throw line.

NO. 1 BAYLOR 52, TEXAS 45

AUSTIN, Texas -- MaCio Teague scored 11 points, Devonte Bandoo added 10 and No. 1 Baylor defeated Texas for its 21st consecutive victory -- one short of the Big 12 record set by Kansas in 1997.

Baylor (22-1, 11-0 Big 12) wrested control with a 13-0 push that put the Bears ahead 42-27 with 9:28 remaining. Five players scored for Baylor during that stretch. Texas helped out with three turnovers and failed to score for a period of 5:06.

Texas (14-10, 4-7) trailed by 16 with less than seven minutes left. Then Coleman and Jones hit consecutive three-pointers, and Jones made a three-point play, and suddenly the Longhorns found themselves down by seven.

But Jared Butler responded by making an open three-pointer with 4:49 left after Baylor navigated through Texas' defensive press.

NO. 24 TEXAS TECH 88,

TCU 42

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Davide Moretti and Jahmi'us Ramsey each had 17 points and No. 24 Texas Tech made a season-high 13 three-pointers while leading throughout in a victory over turnover-plagued TCU.

Moretti made a three-pointer on the first shot of the game, after TCU's first turnover, to put the Red Raiders (16-8, 7-4 Big 12) ahead to stay. Kyler Edward also had four three-pointers while scoring 14 points.

TCU (13-11, 4-7) had six turnovers, three by standout guard Desmond Bane, in the first 3:10 of the game. Those miscues led to 10 Texas Tech points, and the Frogs were already down 11-2 by then. Their only field goal attempt in that stretch was a layup by 6-foot-11 center Kevin Samuels two days after he was scoreless in a home loss to No. 3 Kansas.

