Follow live: Arkansas at Tennessee

Tennessee 28, Arkansas 13 - 6:19 left first half

The Vols hit four free throws and Santiago Vescovi hit two 3s between the timeouts to extend their lead to double figures.

Vescovi has 10 points and three assists.

Desi Sills has six points on a pair of 3s. Following his second 3, he was 8 of his last 15 from deep. That's a good sign. Shot selection, though, is important.

Tennessee 16, Arkansas 8 - 8:22 left first half

Tennessee calls for time after it cannot inbound the ball along the baseline under its rim.

Jimmy Whitt finally knocked down a shot for Arkansas, ending a seven-plus minute stretch without a bucket. The Razorbacks are 3 of 12 from the floor and 1 of 3 from deep. They've turned the ball over nine times.

There have been times when it appears this team has just completely forgotten how to value the ball. It's unbelievable.

The Vols have scores from five different players tonight. Jordan Bowden still leads the way with five points. Santiago Vescovi has two points and three assists.

Tennessee 10, Arkansas 6 - 11:57 left first half

Just a really sloppy stretch of basketball from the Razorbacks there.

Arkansas has already committed six fouls - 2 on Reggie Chaney and Adrio Bailey, one each on Desi Sills and Mason Jones. Jones was just whistled for an offensive foul. He has not done anything positive on his five touches so far.

Jimmy Whitt scored the lone point between the breaks on a split at the line.

The Razorbacks are 2 of 6 from the floor and have turned the ball over seven times. Turning the ball over so often is not a recipe to win away from home.

Ethan Henderson also providing solid minutes. He has a rebound and a steal in three minutes.

Tennessee 8, Arkansas 5 - 15:32 left first half

Mason Jones' absence from tonight's game was short lived. He entered the lineup less than three minutes in. He missed a pair of shots prior to the first media timeout of the night.

Desi Sills got the Razorbacks on the board with a 3 from the right wing. He's 1 of 2 from deep to this point. Reggie Chaney has the team's other score, a nice up-and-under move at the rim off a post-up.

Adrio Bailey picked up two fouls in the opening four-plus minutes. That isn't ideal. Chaney also has one.

Jordan Bowden has a game-high five points for Tennessee, which is 3 of 6 shooting and 1 of 2 from deep.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Jimmy Whitt, Desi Sills, Jalen Harris, Adrio Bailey and Reggie Chaney.

No Mason Jones in the starting lineup for the Razorbacks tonight. Instead, Harris will make his third start of the season and first since the loss to South Carolina. Arkansas has scored at a 1.03 point-per-possession clip in his two starts and allowed .97 PPP.

We'll see how long Jones remains on the bench. Eric Musselman said on the pre-game show that he wants Jones to bring a punch off the bench, and for Harris to get the team off to a faster start. He'll not doubt look to push the pace.

Chaney and Bailey will begin the game together once again. For the season, Arkansas is plus-13 when they share the floor over 209 possessions. Opponents have shot 23.9 percent from 3-point range.

Tennessee's starters: Santiago Vescovi (6-3), Yves Pons (6-6), Jordan Bowden (6-5), John Fulkerson (6-9) and Jalen Johnson (6-6).

Coming into tonight's game, the Volunteers have lost four of their last five games. They sit at 13-10 overall and 5-5 in SEC play. Tennessee lost 77-64 at home on Saturday to Kentucky. Vescovi, a mid-year addition from Montevideo, Uruguay, scored a team-high 18 points on 4 of 11 from 3-point range.

Vescovi has a bit of flair in his game, and he reminds Musselman of former San Antonio Spurs star Manu Ginobili in a way. He has great range beyond the arc, hitting four 3s in two of the last three games. He is, though, turnover prone. He committed nine in his first college game vs. LSU and has three-plus miscues in six of 11 games played.

Pons is one of the SEC's premiere shot blockers. He is swatting away 10 percent of opponents' 2-point looks in SEC play, which leads the league. Bowden is a great playmaker, and a veteran. He has scored in double figures in seven straight games.