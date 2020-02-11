Sections
Hot Springs man, 22, arrested shortly after shooting

by Josh Snyder | Today at 10:01 a.m.
A 22-year-old man was arrested less than an hour after a gunshot victim walked into a police station over the weekend, police said.

A victim suffering from two gunshot wounds walked into the England Police Department at about 7 p.m. on Sunday, according to a news release by the agency. The victim, whose name and age weren’t included in the release, was transported to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, the release states.

Less than an hour later, Braylon Hutchinson of Hot Springs was arrested on one count of first-degree battery and two counts of aggravated assault, authorities said.

He was taken to the Lonoke County jail, where an online roster showed he remained Tuesday morning in lieu of a $20,000 bond. Police said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

