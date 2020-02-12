Diamond Hogs change game time for season opener

— Arkansas' 2020 baseball season will begin an hour early.

The Razorbacks' game against Eastern Illinois on Friday will begin at 2 p.m., replacing the originally planned start time of 3 p.m. The time change was prompted by forecasted cold temperatures, which according to the National Weather Service could be in the 30s by the end of the game.

Game times for Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.) remain unchanged.

Arkansas begins the season ranked No. 5 nationally in the USA Today coaches poll.