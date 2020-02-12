Sections
Heavy rainfall across state prompts flash flood warning in southwest Arkansas; watch issued elsewhere in state

by Josh Snyder | Today at 8:50 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption This National Weather Service graphic shows portions of southwest Arkansas under a flood warning Wednesday morning and much of the rest of the state under a flash flood watch.

Forecasters predict heavy rainfall across Arkansas on Wednesday, prompting portions of southwest Arkansas to be placed under a flood warning and much of the rest of the state under a flood watch.

The warning includes parts of Miller, Lafayette, Hempstead, Nevada and Columbia counties, according to the National Weather Service. Roughly all but the northwestern third of the state is under the flood watch, with up to 3 inches of rainfall possible in areas through this afternoon, the agency said.

If any thunderstorms develop, however, the weather service expects them to be isolated.

Cold air settling over the state Thursday night through Friday is expected to drop temperatures across central and southern Arkansas as low as the lower 20s, forecasters said. In northern Arkansas, lows are predicted to be in the teens, with a wind chill near zero.

Up to three inches of rain is predicted for portions of Arkansas on Wednesday, according to this National Weather Service graphic.
Print Headline: Heavy rainfall across state spurs flash flood warning in southwest Arkansas

