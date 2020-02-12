Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in northeast Arkansas, state police say

A 38-year-old pedestrian died after she was struck Tuesday by a vehicle in rural Mississippi County, authorities say.
A Chevrolet traveling north around 5:55 p.m. on Mississippi County Road 761 fatally struck Jennifer Rhines of Hayti, Mo., according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.
The report indicates Rhines was walking in the “middle of the road” prior to the collision.
Weather was clear but the road was wet at the time of the wreck, according to the report.
At least 51 people have died so far this year in crashes on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary numbers.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.