Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in northeast Arkansas, state police say

A 38-year-old pedestrian died after she was struck Tuesday by a vehicle in rural Mississippi County, authorities say.

A Chevrolet traveling north around 5:55 p.m. on Mississippi County Road 761 fatally struck Jennifer Rhines of Hayti, Mo., according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

The report indicates Rhines was walking in the “middle of the road” prior to the collision.

Weather was clear but the road was wet at the time of the wreck, according to the report.

At least 51 people have died so far this year in crashes on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary numbers.