TODAY’S DIVISION I GAMES

UCA men vs. New Orleans

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 8-16, 7-6 Southland Conference; New Orleans 7-16, 3-10

SERIES New Orleans leads 6-4

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ucasports.com/watch

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G DeAndre Jones, 5-11, Jr. 13.8 3.7

G Rylan Bergersen, 6-6, Jr. 15.0 4.9

G/F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, So. 12.7 6.4

F Jaxson Baker, 6-7, Fr. 7.1 3.8

C Hayden Koval, 7-0, Jr. 11.3 7.5

COACH Anthony Boone (7-8 as UCA interim coach this season)

NEW ORLEANS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Troy Green, 6-3, Jr. 13.2 3.7

G Rodney Carson Jr., 6-3, Fr. 2.9 1.4

G Bryson Robinson, 6-4, Sr. 18.4 4.0

F Jahmel Myers, 6-6, So. 7.0 3.7

F Jaylen Key, 6-8, Sr. 8.6 4.5

COACH Mark Slessinger (119-145 in nine seasons at New Orleans)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA UNO

75.2 Points for 76.1

83.8 Points against 76.9

-0.6 Rebound margin -2.1

-3.3 Turnover margin +2.3

41.4 FG pct. 46.1

32.0 3-pt pct. 34.5

70.4 FT pct. 77.2

CHALK TALK New Orleans won the first meeting against UCA this season, 86-78, on Jan. 8 in New Orleans. … UCA has won three of its past four games. … New Orleans has lost five of its past six games.

UCA women at New Orleans

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, La.

RECORDS UCA 11-11, 7-6 Southland Conference; New Orleans 12-10, 8-5

SERIES UCA leads 6-2

AUDIO ucasports.com/kuca

INTERNET unoprivateers.com/watch

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Jada Duncantell, 5-4, Jr. 3.8 2.2

G Dionjhae Thomas, 5-6, Jr. 5.8 2.5

G Vaquela Pimpton, 5-8, Sr. 5.3 2.1

F Asia Woods, 6-0, Sr. 11.0 7.7

F Whitley Larry, 6-1, Sr. 6.1 7.2

COACH Keeshawn Davenport (72-172 in nine seasons at New Orleans)

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Taylor Sells, 5-7, Sr. 9.6 4.8

G Savanna Walker, 5-7, Jr. 5.9 2.1

G/F Briana Trigg, 5-10, Jr. 7.1 4.7

G/F Alana Canady, 5-11, So. 7.3 4.2

F Hannah Langhi, 6-2, Jr. 7.7 6.2

COACH Sandra Rushing (152-89 in eight seasons at UCA)

TEAM COMPARISON

UNO UCA

64.0 Points for 55.7

64.9 Points against 55.4

-2.4 Rebound margin +7.2

+1.8 Turnover margin -2.6

37.8 FG pct. 39.7

28.4 3-pt pct. 20.6

65.7 FT pct. 61.9

CHALK TALK New Orleans won the first meeting against UCA this season, 49-37, on Jan. 8 in Conway. ... UCA enters on a three-game winning streak. ... The Sugar Bears are 4-0 all time against the Privateers when playing in New Orleans.