UCA takes third in California; UALR finishes 13th in Texas; ASU wins in Florida

The University of Central Arkansas took third place with a 3-2 victory over Washington State in the Lamkin Invitational in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., on Tuesday.

UCA's Tania Nunez defeated Washington Stae's Marie Lund-Hansen 3 and 2. Elin Kumlin defeated Washington State's Jiye Ham 2 and 1 and Gracen Blount defeated Janine Surge 1 up for the other UCA victories.

UALR finishes 13th in Texas

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock finished 13th at the Texas State Invitational in Kyle, Texas, on Tuesday. Texas San Antonio won with a 896.

Individually, UALR's Tilde Bocker finished tied for 18th with a 229 (73-80-76).

ASU wins in Florida

Arkansas State University won the FAU Winter Warm Up in Boca Raton, Fla., on Tuesday.

The Red Wolves shot an 878 for the 54-hole tournament, beating Seton Hall by three strokes. Yale was third at 889.

Grayson Gladden finished fourth individually at 217. Freshman Elise Schultz was fifth at 219. Olivia Schmidt and Maria Jose Atristain Vega tied for eighth at 221.