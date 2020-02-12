Wireless business acquired by rival

CMS Wireless of North Little Rock announced Tuesday that it has been purchased by one of its competitors to create more opportunities related to wireless network expansions across the nation. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Enertech Holdings of New Braunfels, Texas, purchased CMS and its sister company, Communication Integration Specialists of Springfield, Mo. Enertech is a wireless infrastructure services company that operates in 20 states.

CMS Wireless has about 100 employees in North Little Rock and $40 million in revenue. The company builds and designs wireless networks for the nation's leading wireless carriers and also builds towers for major tower-management companies. Communications Specialists has 40 employees in Missouri.

The acquisition gives CMS a platform to continue its growth and expand its capabilities, said company President Todd Williams, who noted the push to build out 5G networks will add more opportunities. The company already is finalizing a lease to open a new office in Hammond, La.

"There's a lot of dots to connect in markets like Little Rock to make 5G work," Williams said. "The work that needs to be done on 5G networks is a huge part of why we did this deal."

States like Arkansas, where there is a strong push from Gov. Asa Hutchinson to expand wireless broadband in rural areas, will deliver additional expansion for CMS. "That is going to be another revenue stream opportunity for us," Williams added.

Enertech is a turnkey services provider supporting the wireless industry. The company installs technology upgrades, builds towers and microwave networks and offers engineering, generator and project management services to its customers. Essentially, the company provides all the services needed to deploy a wireless network.

Acquiring CMS combines two outstanding wireless service providers, Enertech chief executive Eric Chase said in a statement.

"We've long considered them to be good competitors in the industry, and we're very proud to now be able to say they're our partners," Chase said.

Combining the companies builds a solid foundation for growth, Williams said. "Our industry is continuing to grow and we don't see ourselves taking our foot off the pedal for years to come," he said.

CMS began operations in 1995 and today is a leading wireless-services provider in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Mississippi and west Tennessee. Enertech has 15 offices in the 20 states where it operates.

Business on 02/12/2020