School of Innovation principal named

Karen Heatherly, an assistant principal at Benton High School as well as a former Little Rock School District employee, has been named principal of the Little Rock district's fledgling West High School of Innovation.

Johnny Key, who acts as the school board in the state-controlled district, has approved the appointment of Heatherly who has been released from her Benton contract to begin the new job March 2, Robert Robinson, Little Rock School District's director of human resources said Thursday.

Prior to taking the Benton assistant principal job last summer, Heatherly was assistant principal at Pinnacle View Middle School from July 2016 to July 2019. Pinnacle View is attached to the School of Innovation that currently serves ninth grade but will be expanded to 12th grade in August.

She is a former math teacher in both the Little Rock and Benton school districts. In Benton she was also a secondary math facilitator.

She has bachelor's and master's degrees in middle childhood education.

Metro on 02/14/2020