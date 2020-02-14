STATE DIVISION I PREVIEWS AND SCHEDULES

ARKANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY

PREVIEW

COACH Tommy Raffo

2019 RECORD 26-29

2019 FINISH Sixth in Sun Belt West (11-19)

KEY POSITION PLAYERS OF Sky-Lar Culver (.316, 7 HR, 45 RBI); OF Tyler Duncan (.269, 4 HR, 39 RBI); INF Karsen Reid (.108, 0 HR, 2 RBI); INF Jacob Jablonski (.239, 1 HR, 22 RBI); OF Eli Davis (.207, 1 HR, 11 RBI); OF Jaylon Deshazier (.244, 5 HR, 30 RBI)

KEY PITCHERS LHP Chandler Coates (4-5, 5.13 ERA, 732/3 IP, 54 SO); RHP Carter Holt (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 222/3 IP, 23 SO); RHP Zach Jackson (6-5, 4.46 ERA, 762/3 IP, 61 SO); RHP Jack Jumper (2-3, 1.87 ERA, 431/3 IP, 38 SO, 2 SV); RHP Kollin Stone (1-2, 3.30 ERA, 30 IP, 29 SO, 6 SV); RHP Zech Jarrard (2-4, 4.93 ERA, 491/3 IP, 50 SO)

NOTEWORTHY Arkansas State returns its top hitter from 2019 in Sky-Lar Culver and its top three pitchers in Jack Jumper, Kollin Stone and Zach Jackson.

SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Today Stephen F. Austin 6 p.m.

Saturday Stephen F. Austin 2 p.m.

Sunday Stephen F. Austin 1 p.m.

Tuesday at Mississippi 4 p.m.

Feb. 21 New Orleans 6 p.m.

Feb. 22 New Orleans 6 p.m.

Feb. 23 New Orleans 1 p.m.

Feb. 25 Miss. Valley State 6 p.m.

Feb. 26 Miss. Valley State 4 p.m.

Feb. 28 at Dallas Baptist 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 29 at Dallas Baptist 2 p.m.

March 1 at Dallas Baptist 1 p.m.

March 3 SE Missouri State 6 p.m.

March 6 Gardner-Webb 6 p.m.

March 7 Gardner-Webb 2 p.m.

March 8 Gardner-Webb noon

March 10 So. Illinois 6 p.m.

March 13 at La.-Monroe* 6 p.m.

March 14 at La.-Monroe* 6 p.m.

March 15 at La.-Monroe* 1 p.m.

March 17 at Central Arkansas 6 p.m.

March 20 Texas State* 6:30 p.m.

March 21 Texas State* 4 p.m.

March 22 Texas State* 11 a.m.

March 24 at Missouri State 6:30 p.m.

March 25 at Missouri State 3 p.m.

March 27 at South Alabama* 6:30 p.m.

March 28 at S. Alabama* (DH) 1 p.m.

March 31 Central Arkansas 6:30 p.m.

April 3 Troy* 6:30 p.m.

April 4 Troy* 6:30 p.m.

April 5 Troy* 1 p.m.

April 7 at SE Missouri State 5 p.m.

April 9 at Texas-Arlington* 6:30 p.m.

April 10 at Texas-Arlington* 6:30 p.m.

April 11 at Texas-Arlington* 2 p.m.

Apri 14 at So. Illinois 6 p.m.

April 17 Georgia Southern* 6:30 p.m.

April 18 Georgia Southern* 6 p.m.

April 19 Georgia Southern* noon

April 21 at Memphis 6 p.m.

April 22 Memphis 6 p.m.

April 24 Georgia State* 6:30 p.m.

April 25 Georgia State* 6 p.m.

April 26 Georgia State* 1 p.m.

May 1 at Appalachian State* 5:30 p.m.

May 2 at App. State* (DH) 1 p.m.

May 8 La.-Lafayette* 6:30 p.m.

May 9 La.-Lafayette* 6 p.m.

May 10 La.-Lafayette* 1 p.m.

May 12 Mississippi 6:30 p.m.

May 14 at UALR* 6 p.m.

May 15 at UALR* 6 p.m.

May 16 at UALR* 1 p.m.

May 19-24 SBC Tournament, Montgomery, Ala.

*Sun Belt game

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK

PREVIEW

COACH Chris Curry

2019 RECORD 29-28

2019 FINISH Second in Sun Belt West (18-11)

KEY POSITION PLAYERS IF Eldrige Figueroa (.259, 0 HR, 12 RBI); INF Miguel Soto (.155, 1 HR, 10 RBI); INF Garrett Scott (.240, 4 HR, 27 RBI); C Ramon Padilla (.254, 0 HR, 21 RBI)

KEY PITCHERS RHP Aaron Funk (0-1, 11.45 ERA, 22.0 IP, 16 K, 0 SV); RHP Jose Torres (2-4, 5.37 ERA, 701/3 IP, 62 K, 0 SV); RHP Hayden Arnold (5-3, 4.17 ERA, 69 IP, 68 K, 1 SV); RHP Dillon Delgadillo (1-0, 3.77 ERA, 43 IP, 34 K, 2 SV); RHP Ty Gordon (3-0, 5.31 ERA, 201/3 IP, 18 K, 0 SV)

NOTEWORTHY UALR's roster features 27 upperclassmen, including 20 juniors. ... UALR faces the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville on April 7.

SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Today Illinois State 3 p.m.

Saturday Illinois State 2 p.m.

Sunday Illinois State 1 p.m.

Tuesday Grambling State 3 p.m.

Feb. 21 ar Nicholls State 6 p.m.

Feb. 22 McNeese State+ 2 p.m.

Feb. 22 at Nicholls State 6 p.m.

Feb. 23 McNeese State+ 2 p.m.

Feb. 25 at Oklahoma State 4 p.m.

Feb. 26 at Oklahoma State 4 p.m.

Feb. 28 North Alabama 3 p.m.

Feb. 29 North Alabama 2 p.m.

March 1 North Alabama 1 p.m.

March 3 at Oral Roberts 6 p.m.

March 6 at Southern Miss. 6 p.m.

March 7 at Southern Miss. 2 p.m.

March 8 at Southern Miss. 1 p.m.

March 13 Texas-Arlington* 6 p.m.

March 14 Texas-Arlingotn* 6 p.m.

March 15 Texas-Arlington* 1 p.m.

March 17 Miss. Valley State 3 p.m.

March 18 Miss. Valley State 3 p.m.

March 20 at Troy* 6 p.m.

March 21 at Troy* 3 p.m.

March 22 at Troy* 1 p.m.

March 24 UAPB 6 p.m.

March 27 Appalachian State* 6 p.m.

March 28 Appalachian State* 6 p.m.

March 29 Appalachian State* 1 p.m.

April 3 at Georgia State* 5 p.m.

April 4 at Georgia State* 3 p.m.

April 5 Georgia State* noon

April 7 at Arkansas 6:30 p.m.

April 9 La.-Monroe* 6 p.m.

April 10 La.-Monroe* 6 p.m.

April 11 La.-Monroe* 1 p.m.

April 14 at Central Arkansas 6 p.m.

April 17 at La.-Lafayette* 6 p.m.

April 18 at La.-Lafayette* 4 p.m.

April 19 at La.-Lafayette* 1 p.m.

April 21 Central Arkansas 6 p.m.

April 24 at Texas State* 6 p.m.

April 25 at Texas State* 2:30 p.m.

April 26 at Texas State* 1 p.m.

April 28 at Grambling State 6 p.m.

May 1 South Alabama* 6 p.m.

May 2 South Alabama* 6 p.m.

May 3 South Alabama* 1 p.m.

May 5 Central Arkansas^ 6 p.m.

May 8 at Coastal Carolina* 5 p.m.

May 9 at Coastal Carolina* 1 p.m.

May 10 at Coastal Carolina* noon

May 14 Arkansas State* 6 p.m.

May 15 Arkansas State* 6 p.m.

May 16 Arkansas State* 1 p.m.

May 19-24 SBC Tournament, Montgomery, Ala.

*Sun Belt game

+at Thibodaux, La.

^at Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

PREVIEW

COACH Allen Gum

2019 RECORD 32-27

2019 FINISH Tied for second in Southland Conference (19-11)

KEY POSITION PLAYERS C/IF Beau Orlando (.290, 1 HR, 36 RBI); IF Hunter Hicks (.286, 0 HR, 2 RBI); OF Josh Ragan (.277, 4 HR, 31 RBI); OF Kolby Johnson (.242, 0 HR, 9 RBI); IF Christian Brasher (.231, 2 HR, 18 RBI)

KEY PITCHERS RHP Gavin Stone (4-3, 1.52 ERA, 471/3 IP, 58 SO, 6 SV); LHP Noah Cameron (6-2, 2.95 ERA, 942/3 IP, 91 SO); RHP Logan Gilbertson (1-2, 3.45 ERA, 152/3 IP, 7 SO); LHP Brad Verel (4-3, 3.67 ERA, 49 IP, 40 SO); RHP Conner Williams (4-1, 3.83 ERA, 421/3 IP, 42 SO, 2 SV)

NOTEWORTHY Central Arkansas was picked second in the Southland Conference preseason poll. ... UCA faces No. 1 Vanderbilt on March 3 in Nashville, Tenn.

SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Today Missouri State 3 p.m.

Saturday Missouri State 1 p.m.

Sunday Missouri State 1 p.m.

Tuesday Memphis 4 p.m.

Feb. 21 at Southern Miss. 6 p.m.

Feb. 22 at Southern Miss. 2 p.m.

Feb. 23 at Southerm Miss. 1 p.m.

Feb. 25 at Memphis 4 p.m.

Feb. 28 SIU-Edwardsville 6 p.m.

Feb. 29 SIU-Edwardsville 4 p.m.

March 1 SIU-Edwardsville 1 p.m.

March 3 at Vanderbilt 4:30 p.m.

March 6 SE Louisiana* 6 p.m.

March 7 SE Louisiana* 6 p.m.

March 8 SE Louisiana* 1 p.m.

March 10 Tenn.-Martin 6 p.m.

March 13 at Nicholls State* 6 p.m.

March 14 at Nicholls State* 6 p.m.

March 15 at Nicholls State* 2 p.m.

March 17 Arkansas State 6 p.m.

March 20 at Stephen F. Austin* 6 p.m.

March 21 at Stephen F. Austin* 2 p.m.

March 22 at Stephen F. Austin* 1 p.m.

March 24 at Oral Roberts 6 p.m.

March 27 TAMU-Corpus Christi* 6 p.m.

March 28 TAMU-Corpus Christi* 4 p.m.

March 29 TAMU-Corpus Christi* noon

March 31 at Arkansas State 6:30 p.m.

April 3 at McNeese State* 6 p.m.

April 4 at McNeese State* 6 p.m.

April 5 at McNeese State* 1 p.m.

April 9 Tennessee Tech 6 p.m.

April 10 Tennessee Tech 6 p.m.

April 11 Tennessee Tech 1 p.m.

April 14 UALR 6 p.m.

April 17 at Sam Houston State* 6:30 p.m.

April 18 at Sam Houston State* 3 p.m.

April 19 at Sam Houston State* 1 p.m.

April 21 at UALR 6 p.m.

April 24 Houston Baptist* 6 p.m.

April 25 Houston Baptist* 4 p.m.

April 26 Houston Baptist* 1 p.m.

May 1 at Abilene Christian* 6:05 p.m.

May 2 at Abilene Christian* 3:05 p.m.

May 3 at Abilene Christian* 1:05 p.m.

May 5 UALR+ 6 p.m.

May 6 UAPB 7 p.m.

May 8 Lamar* 6 p.m.

May 9 Lamar* 4 p.m.

May 10 Lamar* 1 p.m.

May 12 at Oklahoma State 6 p.m.

May 14 Incarnate Word* 6 p.m.

May 15 Incarnate Word* 6 p.m.

May 16 Incarnate Word* 1 p.m.

May 20-23 SLC Tourn., Corpus Christi, Texas

*Southland game

+at Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT PINE BLUFF

PREVIEW

COACH Carlos James

2019 RECORD 8-42

2019 FINISH Fifth in SWAC West (3-19)

KEY POSITION PLAYERS IF Jarficur Parker (.269, 0 HR, 18 RBI); IF Justin Robinson (.303, 0 HR, 12 RBI); IF Nick Kreutzer (.352, 11 HR, 51 RBI); OF Bryce Roesch (.269, 2 HR, 21 RBI); OF Larry Sims (.240, 5 HR, 28 RBI); IF Braelin Hence (.250, 1 HR, 2 RBI); C Austin Krzeminski (.211, 3 HR, 14 RBI)

KEY PITCHERS RHP Bryce Roesch (0-5, 11.73 ERA, 251/3 IP, 14 SO); RHP Jordan O'Guinn (0-4, 10.90 ERA, 361/3 IP, 27 SO, 1 SV); LHP Carlos Benoit (0-6, 9.28 ERA, 422/3 IP, 24 SO); RHP Race Tittle (1-5, 9.52 ERA, 52 IP, 31 SO); RHP Will Smith (1-2, 5.14 ERA, 28 IP, 19 SO)

NOTEWORTHY Senior first baseman Nick Kreutzer was named preseason first team All-SWAC.

SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Today Grambling State+ 7 p.m.

Saturday Prairie View A&M+ 1 p.m.

Saturday Alabama State+ 4 p.m.

Sunday Alcorn State+ 11 a.m.

Tuesday at Baylor 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 25 at Wichita State 3 p.m.

Feb. 28 at Texas Southern* 5 p.m.

Feb. 29 at Texas Southern* 2 p.m.

March 1 at Texas Southern* 1 p.m.

March 4 at Oklahoma 6:30 p.m.

March 6 Prairie View A&M* 2 p.m.

March 7 Prairie View A&M* 2 p.m.

March 8 Prairie View A&M* 2 p.m.

March 10 E. Illinois 2 p.m.

March 11 E. Illinois 2 p.m.

March. 13 at Southern* 6 p.m.

March 14 at Southern* 4 p.m.

March 15 at Southern* 1 p.m.

March 20 at Grambling State* 6 p.m.

March 21 at Grambling State* 3 p.m.

March 22 at Grambling State* 1 p.m.

March 24 at UALR 6 p.m.

March 27 at Abilene Christian 6:05 p.m.

March 28 at Abilene Christian 3:05 p.m.

March 29 at Abilene Christian 1:05 p.m.

April 3 Texas Southern* 3 p.m.

April 4 Texas Southern* 3 p.m.

April 5 Texas Southern* 1 p.m.

April 7 at Mississippi 11 a.m.

April 10 at Prairie View A&M* 3 p.m.

April 11 at Prairie View A&M* 2 p.m.

April 12 at Prairie View A&M* 1 p.m.

April 14 at Missouri 6:30 p.m.

April 15 at Missouri 6:30 p.m.

April 17 Southern* 3 p.m.

April 18 Southern* 2 p.m.

April 19 Southern* 1 p.m.

April 24 Grambling State* 3 p.m.

April 25 Grambling State* 2 p.m.

Aptil 26 Grambling State* 1 p.m.

April 28 at Arkansas 6:30 p.m.

April 29 Arkansas^ 6:30 p.m.

May 1 at Lamar 6 p.m.

May 2 at Lamar 2 p.m.

May 3 at Lamar 1 p.m.

May 6 at Central Arkansas 7 p.m.

*SWAC game

+at Andrew Dawson Classic, New Orleans

^at Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock