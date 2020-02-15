Follow live: Arkansas hosts Mississippi State

7:53, 1H | Mississippi State 23, Arkansas 20

Between the breaks, Arkansas got 3s from Adrio Bailey and Mason Jones. Bailey is now 7 of 15 from 3-point range in conference play. He missed his second attempt from the right corner, essentially the same spot he made one from. He is 2 of 7 in the right corner this season.

Jones has a game-high 11 points on 4 of 6 from the floor. Bailey is having a bit of a rough day aside from his five points. He's turned the ball over four times and flat out fumbled the ball on occasion. Arkansas has six turnovers today, and I believe all but one are traveling calls.

Mason Jones will be at the line when play resumes. He drew a foul on Adbul Ado to send us to the under-8 timeout.

Bulldogs guard Iverson Molinar has eight points today. He had scored eight points in the team's last six games combined. He's killing Arkansas off the bounce.

11:46, 1H | Mississippi State 17, Arkansas 14

The Bulldogs are on a 6-0 run and have grabbed their biggest lead of the day so far with Adrio Bailey and Mason Jones on the bench for Arkansas. They are set to check back in when play resumes, along with Jalen Harris.

Reggie Chaney added two free throws following a nice up-and-under move at the rim, and Ethan Henderson got a left-handed layup to drop. Henderson, though, just missed a point-blank look, too.

After a Mississippi State score, Jimmy Whitt grabbed the ball to inbound, but no Razorbacks player came back to him to receive the pass. Whitt had to call for time, and Eric Musselman received a warning from officials moments later.

Reggie Perry has seven points and three rebounds in seven minutes. Iverson Molinar has six points on 3 of 3 from the floor. He's been aggressive getting to the rim.

16:00, 1H | Arkansas 10, Mississippi State 8

Mason Jones, one game after coming off the bench for the first time in his junior season, is off to a strong offensive start today. He missed his first 3-point attempt from the right corner on Arkansas' opening possession, but Reggie Chaney rebounded the miss.

The ball eventually found Jones again and he buried a 3 to get the Razorbacks on the board. He just went coast to coast in transition for an and-1, but he picked up his second foul prior to the first media timeout of the day. He has eight point, but will have to sit for a while.

Arkansas players with two fouls have played less than 20 percent of available first-half minutes this season, per KenPom.

Reggie Perry will be at the line shooting one free throw when play resumes. He has six of the Bulldogs' eight points.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Desi Sills, Jimmy Whitt, Mason Jones, Reggie Chaney and Adrio Bailey.

Looking for bounce-back games today from Jones and Sills, who combined to shoot 3 of 24 in the blowout loss at Tennessee, 3 of 13 beyond the arc.

Chaney is making his seventh consecutive start today. He is averaging eight points and seven rebounds this season in games in which he starts, and four points and three rebounds when coming off the bench. Chaney is also one of the SEC's best offensive rebounders. He has grabbed 17 in his last four games, including six at Missouri when he scored a career-high 17 points and finished with 11 rebounds.

Arkansas with Chaney and Bailey on the floor together in SEC play have outscored opponents by 21 points per 100 possessions, according to HoopLens. That is the best mark of any two-player pairing since conference play began.

Mississippi State's starters: Robert Woodard (6-7), DJ Stewart (6-6), Reggie Perry (6-10), Nick Weatherspoon (6-2) and Abdul Ado (6-11).

The Bulldogs are 1-4 in true road games in SEC play this season, their lone win coming at Florida on Jan. 28. Since, they have lost at Kentucky and Ole Miss, which ran away with an 83-58 win earlier this week.

Perry has scored 20-plus points in seven of Mississippi State's last nine games, including 27 against the Gators in the comeback win. He can live at the free throw line, so limiting cheap fouls today is key for Arkansas. He draws 6.6 fouls per 40 minutes in SEC play, according to KenPom data, and that ranks fifth in the league.

The Bulldogs are 10th in the conference in defensive efficiency rate in league games, allowing 104.0 points per 100 possessions. They do not turn teams over at a high rate and opponents have shot 52 percent inside the arc despite Mississippi State's length.