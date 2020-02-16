Sections
Crashes fatal to 2 Arkansans

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:26 a.m.

A Conway man was killed Saturday when a tractor-trailer rig swerved and struck his vehicle on Interstate 630 near John Barrow Road in Little Rock, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Walker Mason, 26, was driving west on I-630 in a Toyota Yaris about 3:40 a.m. when the truck, also traveling west, swerved into his lane, the report said.

Mason was pronounced dead at the scene.

Conditions were dry and clear at the time of the crash, the report said.

On Friday, a Vilonia woman died in a one-vehicle crash at Arkavalley Road and Rocky Road in Faulkner County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Robyn Jones, 33, failed to maintain control of her Toyota Camry, crossing into oncoming traffic and striking a tree on the left side of the road, the report said.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred about 3 p.m. Road conditions were listed as dry and clear.

Metro on 02/16/2020

Print Headline: Crashes fatal to 2 Arkansans

