NEW HALL OF FAMERS

Enshrined

Arkansas Business Hall of Fame inducts four members in Little Rock by Rachel O'Neal | Today at 2:28 a.m.

Four members were inducted into Arkansas Business Hall of Fame in Little Rock on Feb. 7 at the Statehouse Convention Center.

The hall of fame is part of the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas. The black-tie optional event included a reception, dinner and program.

Gallery: Arkansas Business Hall of Fame

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos: arkansasonline.com/216biz/]

The new members are Gerald Alley, president and CEO of Con-Real, a real estate and development company; Olivia Farrell, retired CEO of Arkansas Business Publishing Group; Charles Nabholz, chairman emeritus, Nabholz Construction; and Reynie Rutledge, chairman and CEO of First Security Bancorp.

High Profile on 02/16/2020

Print Headline: Enshrined

