Four members were inducted into Arkansas Business Hall of Fame in Little Rock on Feb. 7 at the Statehouse Convention Center.
The hall of fame is part of the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas. The black-tie optional event included a reception, dinner and program.Gallery: Arkansas Business Hall of Fame
The new members are Gerald Alley, president and CEO of Con-Real, a real estate and development company; Olivia Farrell, retired CEO of Arkansas Business Publishing Group; Charles Nabholz, chairman emeritus, Nabholz Construction; and Reynie Rutledge, chairman and CEO of First Security Bancorp.
