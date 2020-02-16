Magazine staff explores fashion with arts center

Bevin Jalbert, editor of Savannah, Ga.-based Paprika Southern magazine, and Siobhan Egan, her fellow editor, were the featured guests at "Paprika Southern -- The Art of Visual Storytelling." The Arkansas Arts Center's Art of Fashion series event took place Feb. 8 in the atrium of west Little Rock's Pavilion in the Park. Guests, mostly women, partook of brunch bites by Trio's and sipped mimosas.

During an onstage interview by Mandy Richardson, publisher of Little Rock Soiree magazine, Jalbert and Egan shared about the magazine, which offers a quarterly fashion, food and lifestyle feast in hopes of "inspiring creativity and intention in everyday life." Sitting below a slide show of images from Paprika Southern, the women discussed meeting and starting the magazine, its growth and development, its content, issue-production decisions, memorable photo shoots and more.

Victoria Ramirez, Arkansas Arts Center executive director, welcomed guests and discussed the plans for the new and improved center, images of which were displayed at the event.

Afterward came a fashion show by B. Barnett, the upscale boutique located in Pavilion in the Park, and a drawing for a $500 gift certificate to the store. Some guests lingered and shopped the B. Barnett post-event.

High Profile on 02/16/2020