ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Snider at South on Main, guitarist Juber at ASU-Beebe

Singer-songwriter Todd Snider performs Tuesday and Wednesday at Little Rock's South on Main.

Singer-songwriter Todd Snider performs at 7 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday at South on Main, 1304 Main St., with singer/songwriter Tim Easton opening the show. Doors open at 5. Tickets are $35-$42; call (800) 293-5949 or visit Metrotix.com. The show is a special addition to the Oxford American's 2019-20 Concert Series.

Grammy-winning guitarist Laurence Juber lectures and performs Tuesday at Arkansas State University-Beebe.

Fusion guitarist

Grammy-winning guitarist Laurence Juber will give a lecture titled "History of the Fingerstyle Guitar" at 12:30 p.m. and a concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Owen Center Theater Auditorium at Arkansas State University-Beebe, 1102 W. College St., Beebe. It's part of the university's 2019-20 Lecture/Concert Series. The evening performance fuses folk, jazz, blues, pop and classical styles. Admission to the lecture is free; to the concert, $10, $5 for military, senior citizens and students under 18. Visit asub.ticketleap.com. For more information, call (501) 882-8855.

Sally Edmundson plays the late Texas Gov. Ann Richards in <em>Ann</em> by Holland Taylor at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville.

Ann in Fayetteville

Sally Edmundson plays the late Texas Gov. Ann Richards in Ann by Holland Taylor, opening Wednesday and onstage through March 29 (7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday — no performance March 10) at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. Tickets are $35-$64. Call (479) 777-7477 or visit theatre2.org.

Alt-country concert

Alternative country singer Boo Ray performs for Artist, Audience & Community Live! at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 801 Media Center at 5 Star Productions, 801 N. A St., Fort Smith. Doors open at 6:30. Tickets are $40; visit AACLive.com. For more information, call (479) 719-8931 or email tomware1@me.com.

Globetrotting

The Harlem Globetrotters wrap up the Arkansas portion of their 2020 World Tour with these shows:

• 7 p.m. Wednesday at El Dorado Wildcat Arena, 2000 Wildcat Drive, El Dorado. Tickets are $25-$60. Call (870) 862-4747 or visit mainstreeteldorado.org.

• 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Four States Fairground, 3700 E. 50th St., Texarkana. Tickets are $18-$75. Visit etix.com.

The Globetrotters roster includes male players Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, Hammer Harrison, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard and Cheese Chisholm and female players TNT Lister, Swish Sutton and Torch George.

After each game, in what promoters are calling "The Fifth Quarter," Globetrotters will sign autographs and take photos with fans. The team will also bring back its popular pre-game "Magic Pass," in which fans can come onto the court, meet their favorite Globetrotters for pictures and autographs and learn how to spin a ball on their finger. A few $20 Magic Pass tickets are available 30 minutes before each game.

Movie at MacArthur

The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, in MacArthur Park, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, will screen The Draft, a documentary focusing on the history and controversy of the draft and the unintended consequences — for soldiers and citizens — of eliminating mandatory service, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. It's part of the museum's Movies at MacArthur series. Admission, popcorn and beverages are free. Call (501) 376-4602 or visit arkmilitaryheritage.com.

Beer-can collectors

The Ar-CAN-Sas & Missouri Ozark chapters of the Beer Can & Breweriana Collectors are putting on their annual Vic Olson Memorial Show, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Best Western Inn of the Ozarks, 207 W. Van Buren St. (U.S. 62 West), Eureka Springs. Admission is free; tables are $5. Visit BCCA.com.

Style on 02/16/2020