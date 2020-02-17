Former Harding official to help advocate freedom of religion

WASHINGTON -- A retired Searcy college administrator has been selected to serve on the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom.

James W. Carr, former executive vice president and professor of business of Harding University, was named to the board this month by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., had recommended Carr.

"He's been an outstanding supporter of the First Amendment and people's right to religious freedom and religious tolerance, and I think he'll be a very, very effective commissioner," the lawmaker from Little Rock said.

The commission was established by the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998. Its members are appointed by the president and congressional leaders from both parties.

It describes itself as an "independent, bipartisan federal government entity established by the U.S. Congress to monitor, analyze and report on threats to religious freedom abroad." The commission "makes foreign policy recommendations to the President, the Secretary of State and Congress intended to deter religious persecution and promote freedom of religion and belief."

A member of the Churches of Christ, Carr said he was thrilled by the appointment.

"As a lifelong Christian, I have always been concerned about the treatment of Christians around the world. But I'm deeply as concerned about people of other faiths who are mistreated and abused because of their faith," he said.

At an early age, Carr encountered diversity of religions and cultures, he said.

"My father was an administrator at Florida State University and one of his first jobs as an administrator was to be in charge of all the international students," Carr said.

"Students would come to our house for a function. We would have Hindus and Buddhists and Muslims and Christians and it was just a very interesting situation for me as a young boy to be involved in," he said. "I've always been interested in making sure people who worship, regardless of their faith, are honored for that and not mistreated.

"I don't believe that free exercise of religion is a luxury. I believe it's a basic human right, and I want to help make sure that it remains that way," he said.

This isn't Carr's first federal post.

He previously served on the National Security Education Board after being tapped by then-President George W. Bush.

Arkansas governors have also recognized Carr's abilities, appointing him to the Arkansas Forestry Commission. In 2015, Gov. Asa Hutchinson named Carr to the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board. He is now its chairman.

Former U.S. Rep. Frank Wolf, R-Va., who has highlighted religious liberty issues over the years, said he was glad to see Carr joining the commission.

"He looks like he's really a committed guy. He has [a] good business background. He can make a big difference," Wolf said.

Although religious freedom is enshrined in the Bill of Rights, those rights aren't universally recognized, he noted.

"Eighty percent of the world's population lives in a religiously repressive nation," he said.

In the United States, religious freedom is embraced by members of both parties, he noted.

"There is no partisanship because on this issue, usually, Republicans and Democrats come together."

Tony Perkins, who chairs the commission, said he welcomes Carr's arrival.

"It's a great time to be involved in this issue," he said.

"Especially right now, under this administration that has made international religious freedom a top policy priority, I think this is a huge opportunity to advance this fundamental human right," he said. "I actually think we could see some gains."

SundayMonday on 02/17/2020