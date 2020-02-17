Rick Lee's picks and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Tipsy Gal in the fifth

BEST BET Sekani in the second

LONG SHOT Moon Dog Spot in the third

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 4-9 (44.4%)

MEET: 43-127 (33.9%)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $40,000, 1 3/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

CHARLIE'SARCHANGEL** has been a clear winner in three of his past six races, and the improving 4-year-old is bred to handle this extended route distance. FROST OR FRIPPERY was slowly getting to the winner while going a shorter route distance, and the consistent runner has never finished worse than second in five races at Oaklawn. RED AGAIN defeated a similar field in gate-to-wire fashion in his 2020 debut, and the sharp front-runner has won six of seven races at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Charlie'sarchangel Talamo Amoss 9-2

4 Frost Or Frippery Elliott Hartman 4-1

6 Red Again Cohen Shorter 5-2

7 Kenzou's Rhythm Baze Eurton 6-1

1a Tales of War Vazquez Cox 3-1

2 Stuart Hall Santana Asmussen 8-1

1 The Rogue Diesel FDe La Cruz Cox 3-1

5 High Risk Strategy Rocco Barkley 10-1

2 Purse $85,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

SEKANI**** showed good early speed in a second-place debut last summer at Ellis, and her recent workouts suggest she is stronger and faster as a 3-year-old filly. Furthermore, she's competing in a field restricted to fillies bred in Arkansas. MOONSHINE MISS is an unraced filly showing talent in her morning breezes, and trainer Mac Robertson wins at a high percentage with this kind. MS SASSY ATITUDE earned the field's fastest Beyer figure in a third-place debut at Remington, and she may not have cared for the wet footing when disappointing at Houston.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Sekani Cannon VanMeter 3-1

2 Moonshine Miss Mojica Robertson 4-1

13 Ms Sassy Atitude Thompson Barkley 6-1

6 Spurwink Lane Elliott Villafranco 5-1

14 Too Pretty Thompson Peitz 3-1

4 Many Sweet Treats Eramia Pish 10-1

1 Marquee Cowboy Felix Roberts 8-1

8 Dixie Cat Loveberry Westermann 8-1

11 Guest in My Heart Canchari Hughes 15-1

7 Mocha Kiss WDe La Cruz Stuart 10-1

9 Julie Arkansas Roman Loy 12-1

12 Comanche Moon Birzer Rhea 15-1

10 Luck's Good Girl Lara Ashauer 20-1

3 Brisa FDe La Cruz Altamirano 20-1

3 Purse $86,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance

MOON DOG SPOT* has not raced in 10 months, but he won his career debut last winter at Oaklawn. Furthermore, he is working better this season then last winter and may lead this field past every pole. BANDIT POINT was a sprint winner at a similar condition last season at Oaklawn. The strong finisher has a race over the track and is taking a big drop in class. I AM upset an allowance field at Remington in his return from a long layoff, and he is a strong repeat candidate if he can duplicate the performance over this track.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Moon Dog Spot Lara Cates 15-1

9 Bandit Point Harr Cline 4-1

5 I Am Elliott Milligan 7-2

2 Bogey Loveberry Witt 12-1

6 Destiny Way Talamo Deville 9-2

4 Shoal Bay Birzer Witt 6-1

7 Wasabi Moon Felix Ashauer 5-1

8 Sir Brahms WDe La Cruz Contreras 9-2

3 Destinedtobeastar Thompson Dixon 15-1

4 Purse $34,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

REPLETE** won three of his last four races at Churchill Downs, and he is taking a drop for leading connections. He should be rallying behind a contentious pace. COURTING A KISS finished second in his first dirt start for winning trainer Norman McKnight, and he may be the speed of the speed. EXULTATION has been a picture of consistency in six races on the tough Southern California circuit, and he has a versatile running style.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Replete Cohen Diodoro 7-2

5 Courting a Kiss Mojica McKnight 3-1

3 Exultation Garcia Eurton 8-1

2 Town Champ Santana Asmussen 5-1

1 Victory Element Rocco Hobby 4-1

7 Miracle Hill Talamo Moquett 9-2

4 Light of the World Wales Rouck 20-1

6 Senor Jobim Hernandez Asmussen 10-1

5 Purse $85,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

TIPSY GAL**** is bred to be a precocious runner. She has three months of sharp workouts, including a 5-furlong gate drill Feb. 9. LUCKY BETTY is an unraced filly with a win-early pedigree, and she sports a series of encouraging works for a hot stable. MISS NOTORIOUS is another first-time starter showing a series of good works, and trainer Steve Asmussen saddled a debut winner Saturday.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Tipsy Gal Garcia Stewart 7-2

4 Lucky Betty Cannon VanMeter 6-1

2 Miss Notorious Santana Asmussen 4-1

5 Gurl You Fine Luzzi Hornsby 6-1

1 Quick Decision Harr Jones 10-1

8 French Café Mojica Maker 9-2

6 Sacred Union Baze Hollendorfer 8-1

7 She's Xtremely Hot Cohen Robertson 10-1

10 Call Dish Birzer Smith 12-1

9 Adhwaa Hill Peitz 20-1

7 Purse $86,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

PICKFORD* has been training very well since arriving in Hot Springs. He raced well as a 3-year-old at Oaklawn and may be poised to upset. POTOMAC won four of nine races in 2019 while competing in New York and earning the field's fastest Beyer figures. HOME RUN TRICK has not raced since May, but he is exceptionally quick and may steal this if fit enough.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Pickford FDe La Cruz DiVito 10-1

4 Potomac Santana Asmussen 3-1

3 Home Run Trick WDe La Cruz Martin 12-1

5 Ucanthankmelater Lara Matthews 4-1

6 Parade Field Eramia Villafranco 6-1

9 Gigging Elliott Hartman 5-1

11 Starship Zues Cohen Diodoro 8-1

8 Soaring Bird Talamo Stall 10-1

10 Gum Tree Lane Baze D'Amato 12-1

1 East Moon Lake Birzer Roberts 20-1

7 Sonic Jet Felix Ashauer 30-1

10 Purse $85,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

WILD UNION*** has earned steadily ascending Beyer figures in his run of four consecutive second-place finishes, and he is too talented to be a maiden for much longer. SHAKA rallied to fourth in an encouraging debut at Turfway, and he has a chance at big improvement with his route pedigree and surface switch. BACKGROUND had to overcome trouble in a fast-closing third-place debut, and the added ground should work in his favor.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Wild Union Talamo Cox 5-2

9 Shaka Cohen Maker 10-1

5 Background Baze Puhich 6-1

11 Front Man Eramia Peitz 6-1

3 Dreamonmebaby Elliott Hartman 12-1

1 Ahsad Cannon Peitz 6-1

10 Boating Party Santana Asmussen 4-1

4 Warrior's Map Thompson Jones 10-1

7 Tiz the Journey WDe La Cruz Zito 15-1

6 Recklessness Felix Mason 20-1

8 Went Garcia Lukas 30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The second race begins a Pick-3, and MOONSHINE MISS or SEKANI should win the race. The third race is wide open and spreading out is recommended. The fourth race has plenty of contention, and at least two or three horses will need to be used. The ninth race starts a late double and my top three selections are recommended. The 10th race has a solid favorite in WILD UNION, but SHAKA is an interesting chance play.

Sports on 02/17/2020