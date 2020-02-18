Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Capital Hotel executive chef ‘retires'; restaurant to only serve breakfast as unnamed successor gets organized

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 11:16 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Left: Joel Antunes. Right: A table dressed for dinner at One Eleven at the Capital.

Joel Antunes, the high-profile executive chef at the Capital Hotel, 111 W. Markham St., Little Rock, “retired" in mid-January and has decided to move on, says a hotel spokesman.

A new executive chef has apparently been hired but not yet named — an announcement is expected in coming weeks — and while he is in the process of "getting his organization situated," including a new menu, the hotel's high-end restaurant, One Eleven at the Capital, is now only serving breakfast — 6:30-11 a.m. Monday-Saturday, 6:30-10 a.m. Sunday, plus Sunday brunch, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Target for the changes to be in place is April 1.

The hotel’s Capital Bar & Grill is continuing to serve lunch and dinner daily.

Antunes, a James Beard Award winner who previously was consulting chef at the eponymous Kitchen Joel Antunes at the Embassy Mayfair Hotel and Brasserie Joel in the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel, both in London, joined the hotel in 2013. His hiring, when it was announced in December 2012, was considered a major coup for hotel co-owner Warren Stephens. The status of his as-yet unidentified successor remains to be seen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT