• Elton John intends to play his remaining shows in New Zealand and Australia, his tour promoters said Monday, a day after illness caused the singer to lose his voice and cut short a performance in Auckland. Video clips posted online by fans at Sunday night's performance showed John breaking down in tears as he told the cheering crowd he couldn't go on any longer. The 72-year-old singer said he had walking pneumonia and was assisted off stage. Tour promoters Chugg Entertainment said John was resting and doctors were confident he would recover. John thanked the concert attendees via an Instagram post and apologized for ending the show early. "I want to thank everyone who attended tonight's gig in Auckland. I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible," John wrote. "I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I'm disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had." Promoters said a concert planned for today in Auckland would be delayed until Wednesday on the advice of doctors. The concerts are part of John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. As well as the delayed performance on Wednesday, John is scheduled to play again in Auckland on Thursday and then in Australia before traveling to the United States and Canada.

• Stephen Miller and Katie Rose Waldman, who both work in the Trump White House, were married Sunday at Trump International Hotel in Washington. President Donald Trump went from the Daytona 500 on Sunday to the wedding of two top members of his administration. Miller is one of his senior advisers while Waldman is press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence. Shortly after landing at Andrews Air Force Base, the president made a quick stop at the White House before the presidential motorcade made a five-block jaunt to the Trump hotel where the White House announced after press queries that the president was attending "the wedding of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Miller." Rabbi Aryeh Lightstone, who is a senior adviser to David Friedman, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, officiated. The combative Miller, 34, is one of the White House's most conservative and influential voices in pushing moves that Trump has taken to curb immigration. He is widely viewed as the driving force behind the administration's hardest-line immigration policies. Waldman, 28, served as a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security before moving to the vice president's office. In the course of their duties, the couple had spoken many times on the phone, including multiple conference calls, but had never met in person. They were introduced by mutual friends in early 2018.

Photo by AP

In this Sept. 20, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller, left, and Katie Waldman arrive for a state dinner with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Trump at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

A Section on 02/18/2020