Widespread rain expected in Arkansas; flash flood warnings issued in some counties

by Josh Snyder | Today at 9:52 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption This National Weather Service graphic shows rainfall across portions Arkansas Tuesday.

A cold front continuing to move across Arkansas on Tuesday morning is predicted to bring widespread rain, prompting flash flood warnings in portions of the state, forecasters said.

The flash flood warnings were issued for Grant, Hot Spring and Saline counties and are scheduled to expire at 12:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service said isolated thunderstorms were possible, with localized areas receiving heavy rain. Widespread hazardous weather wasn’t expected.

On Wednesday, cold air is predicted to settle in the state and remain there through Friday, bringing precipitation over western Arkansas on Wednesday night into Thursday, according to forecasters. A wintry mix is possible in elevated portions of the state, though most areas are expected to see cold rain.

