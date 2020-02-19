10 more flu-related deaths reported in Arkansas

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Ten more flu-related deaths have been reported to the state Department of Health in the past week, bringing the death toll from the current flu season to 56, the department reported Wednesday.

The latest deaths include those of five people who were 65 or older, four people who were age 45-64 and one who was age 25-44.

Of the others who have died of the flu this season, 27 were 65 or older, 13 were age 45-64, five were age 25-44 and one was a child or teenager age 5-18.

The flu season generally runs from October through May.

At about this point in the previous season, 31 people had died.

A total of 120 flu-related deaths were reported by the time that season ended last spring.

