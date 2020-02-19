Highway Department director announces retirement

Scott Bennett, director of the Arkansas Department of Transportation since 2011, announced Wednesday that he will retire next month.

Bennett announced his retirement, to be effective March 20, in a letter to the Arkansas Highway Commission.

“I’ve had a great career at ARDOT, and I’ve been fortunate to be a part of many success stories,” Bennett said, “but it’s time for me to step down. I’ve always been told ‘you’ll know when it’s time,’ and I believe that time has come for me.”

Commission Chairman Tom Schueck of Little Rock praised Bennett for his leadership. “It’s been a privilege to work with Scott,” Schueck said. “He’s a great leader – he is a visionary, he’s knowledgeable, and a great communicator. The people of Arkansas have been well-served with Scott Bennett leading the Department of Transportation.”

Schueck stated that the Commission will meet as expeditiously as possible to consider Bennett’s replacement.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.