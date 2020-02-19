100 years ago

Feb. 19, 1920

• Nearly 100 posters will be submitted in the Arkansas illiteracy poster contest, according to Miss Sarah E. Luther, field worker for the Illiteracy Commission. Because of numerous inquiries concerning the poster contest from persons not connected with the schools a fourth section has been added to the contest, in which any one may enter a poster.

50 years ago

Feb. 19, 1970

• Dr. Joe Bates, an associate professor at the University of Arkansas School of Medicine, told the Legislative Council Wednesday that tuberculosis sanatoria -- including the Arkansas tuberculosis sanatorium at Booneville -- were doomed to extinction because they were no longer needed for the treatment of tuberculosis. Dr. Bates, of Little Rock, appeared before the Council in support of the state Health Department's request for a $318,000 appropriation to expand its pilot program of tuberculosis treatment in general hospitals.

25 years ago

Feb. 19, 1995

PINE BLUFF -- Six hundred of the state's best young musicians showed off their voices, strings and horns here Saturday at the annual All-State concert. "It is comparable to the final game of the all-star play-off in any sport," said the event's spokesman, Carol Burt of Mena. "These students have worked long and hard since at least sixth grade to get to this point." And like an athletic all-star game, this one attracted scouts, in the form of college band directors bearing scholarships. "This is the future of instrumental music in Arkansas," said Claude Smith, band director at Searcy High School and past president of the Arkansas School Band and Orchestra Association.

10 years ago

Feb. 19, 2010

• The two youth-program coordinators at Step Up Support Center, a neighborhood-based youth center off Hilaro Springs Road, continued mentoring Little Rock teenagers over the past month and a half even though the nonprofit's contract with the city had expired. The city was going through a new round of bid awards at a time when Little Rock also cut its larger youth prevention, intervention and treatment budget by $1 million. This meant that the community organizations trying to keep teens out of gangs or away from other after-school troubles had less money to compete for and would have to operate at least two months without any city funding. "We pretty much had a volunteer staff," said Ruth Nash, Step Up Support Center's director. "It wasn't so bad this time around because of the school hours, the kids not needing an all-day place to be."

Metro on 02/19/2020