The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF FEB. 19, 2020

CHIEF JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-18-855. (In the Matter of the Estate of Eunice Goye Smith, Deceased) Martin Smith v. Derrell Smith and Lloyd Smith, Jr., from Little River County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed in part. Virden and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-19-646. Corey Hughes v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-19-694. (In the Matter of the Adoption of B.R.) Rusty Raiteri v. Clayton Nowak, from Cleburne County Circuit Court. Reversed and dismissed. Gladwin and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-19-352. Kelly Mullins v. Joel Helgren, from Garland County Circuit Court. Dismissed without prejudice. Gruber, C.J., and Klappenbach, J., agree.

E-19-248. Zbigniew Klak v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, and St. Vincent Health System, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Reversed and remanded. Gruber, C.J., and Klappenbach, J., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-19-535. Jerry Michael Turley v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-18-903. Jana Hanshew and Clint Hanshew, Individually; and Clint Hanshew as Guardian of the Estate of Alyssa Hanshew, a Minor v. Arturo Martinez and Melissa Martinez, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-19-484. Larry David Davis v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventh Division. Affirmed. Gruber, C.J., and Virden, J., agree.

CR-19-869. Z.B. v. State of Arkansas, from Lonoke County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Vaught and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-19-219. Natalie Tompkins v. Lawrence Tompkins, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part. Vaught and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CR-19-599. Roderick Shoulders v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Supplemental addendum ordered. Hixson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-19-77. Keith W. Emis v. Robin M. Emis, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixteenth Division. Reversed and remanded. Gladwin and Harrison, JJ., agree.

CV-19-366. Corey Allen v. Employbridge Holding Co. and Galagher Bassett Services, Inc., from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Gladwin and Harrison, JJ., agree.

CV-19-704. Charles Morgan v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Polk County Circuit Court. Remanded to settle and supplement the record; rebriefing ordered; motion to withdraw denied. Hixson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-19-711. Quentin Kyle Green v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Whiteaker and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-19-744. Marvin Stuart v. State of Arkansas, from Boone County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Whiteaker and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-19-474. (In the Matter of the Guardianship of Matthew Helton, an Incapacitated Adult) Matthew Helton v. Melanie Stogsdill and John Stogsdill, from Garland County Circuit Court. Reversed. Whiteaker and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-18-866. Howard T. Wood, Jr. v. Wendy Kelley, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

CV-19-491. Arkansas Department of Human Services v. Bobbie Ann Hogan, from Nevada County Circuit Court. DHS Office of Appeals and Hearings affirmed; circuit court reversed. Abramson and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CR-19-842. Philip Frederic v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison and Switzer, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MEREDITH B. SWITZER

CR-19-505. Jeffrey Allen Lewis v. State of Arkansas, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-18-401. Shirley Lyle Hitt v. James Waller Lyle, Individually; Ann Lyle, Individually; Katherine Lyle Harbison, Individually; and d/b/a Lyle Farms Partnership, from Jackson County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part on direct appeal; reversed and remanded with instructions in part on direct appeal; affirmed on cross-appeal. Virden, J., agrees. Brown, J., concurs.

