Bentonville, Siloam Springs airports get grant money

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:29 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption In this 2016 file photo, parked airplanes sit on the tarmac at the Bentonville Municipal Airport. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/JASON IVESTER)

BENTONVILLE -- The Municipal Airport will receive a $1.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, 3rd District Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, announced Wednesday in a news release.

The grant will pay to install new lighting system to improve safe airfield operations during low-visibility conditions. It will pay to construct parallel and connector taxiways to improve operations by eliminating the need for an aircraft to back-taxi on the runway, according to the release.

Smith Field in Siloam Springs will receive $238,500. The grant will be pay to improve the taxiway lighting system, according to the release.

The other state airport to receive grant money was the Marion County Regional Airport in Flippin. The airport will receive $171,500 to buy land.

NW News on 02/20/2020

Print Headline: Bentonville, Siloam Springs airports get grant money

