Ex-boyfriend held in Flippin slaying

An Oklahoma man was charged Wednesday with capital murder in the stabbing of a 40-year-old Flippin woman who was his ex-girlfriend, according to Marion County Circuit Court records.

Richard Hudson Jr., 42, of Glenpool, Okla., also was charged with four counts of attempted capital murder after a stabbing rampage with a box cutter left two of his family members injured at a Flippin apartment on Feb. 11, according to court records.

Kathryn Parker died in the assault, according to the Arkansas State Police.

The Flippin Police Department received a call about 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 11 about a stabbing in progress, according to an affidavit from state police Senior Special Agent Becky Vacco.

When officers arrived, they reported confronting Richard Hudson.

Video surveillance showed Hudson holding a box cutter and chasing an officer outside the apartment, according to the affidavit.

With the box cutter in his hand, Hudson charged at a second officer, who shot Hudson three times, Vacco wrote.

Hudson was treated at a medical facility and survived the shooting.

Hudson's sister, Georgia Hudson, told police that everything seemed fine after her brother arrived at their father's apartment in Flippin. Parker arrived later and was sitting on a couch talking with her brother, Georgia Hudson told police.

After a few minutes, she said Parker fell to the floor and her brother was holding a knife, according to the affidavit.

"He told them that Parker had pulled a knife on him and then he said he knew Georgia and their father were in on it," Vacco wrote.

Hudson Jr. attacked his father, Richard Hudson Sr., slicing his neck with the knife, according to the affidavit. The elder Hudson ran out of the apartment and called 911.

Then Hudson Jr. also ran from the apartment, and Georgia Hudson locked the apartment door behind him, Vacco wrote.

Hudson Jr. crawled in through a window and attacked his sister, slicing her neck, arm and one of her fingers, according to the affidavit.

Georgia Hudson said her brother then went out the back door, where he was confronted by police.

Flippin Police Chief Henry Campfield said officer Kenneth Looney shot Hudson Jr.

In addition to the murder and attempted-murder charges, Hudson Jr. is charged with one count of breaking or entering.

His bail has been set at $1 million, according to court documents.

He was being held Wednesday in the Washington County jail in Fayetteville.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Snyder of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Metro on 02/20/2020